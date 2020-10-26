Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Citigroup Inc.    C

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Citi : Appointed as Depositary Bank for Abcam plc's ADR Programme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 04:09pm EDT

Citi, acting through Citibank N.A., has been appointed by Abcam plc (“Abcam”) - a global leader in the supply of life science research tools - to act as depositary bank for its American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) programme.

Abcam’s American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “ABCM”. Each ADS represents one ordinary share of Abcam. Abcam underlying ordinary shares are listed and trade on the AIM market of London Stock Exchange under the symbol “ABC”.

Commenting on the appointment, Dirk Jones, Global Head of Issuer Services, at Citi said: “We look forward to supporting Abcam’s ADR programme and expanding the company’s investor outreach through the expertise of our Investor Relations Advisory team and the breadth of our global equity distribution network.”

For more information on Citi’s Depositary Receipt Services, visit www.citi.com/dr.

About Abcam
www.abcamplc.com

Abcam is a producer, distributor and seller of high quality protein research tools. These tools enable life scientists to analyse components of living cells at the molecular level which is essential in a wide range of fields including drug discovery, diagnostics, and basic research. We are headquartered in Cambridge, UK with ten additional locations across Asia, the UK, and the USA.

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CITIGROUP INC.
04:09pCITI : Appointed as Depositary Bank for Abcam plc's ADR Programme
BU
12:30pSLIM PICKINGS : Ant to pay bankers up to $198 million in fees for Hong Kong IPO
RE
07:55aBarclays, Citi, PJT and Deutsche Set to Share in GBP165 Million Fee Pot for W..
DJ
10/24To Find a Coronavirus Vaccine, GlaxoSmithKline Is Bonding With Its Biggest Co..
DJ
10/24ANALYSIS : Stimulus-fueled rally in Treasury yields may have room to run, invest..
RE
10/22CITIGROUP : Declares Common Stock Dividend; Citigroup Declares Preferred Dividen..
BU
10/22CITIGROUP : Citi Appointed as Depositary Bank for SDIC Power Holding's GDR Progr..
BU
10/22CITIGROUP : Chief Administrative Officer Karen Peetz to Present at the Bank of A..
BU
10/22Carbon Pledge Lifts Wind and Solar Stocks in China
DJ
10/21Cyber security firm McAfee raises $620 million in U.S. IPO
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 74 034 M - -
Net income 2020 8 594 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
Yield 2020 4,64%
Capitalization 91 498 M 91 498 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,24x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 209 000
Free-Float 67,0%
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 62,24 $
Last Close Price 43,95 $
Spread / Highest target 132%
Spread / Average Target 41,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Louis Corbat Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jane Nind Fraser President, Director & CEO-Global Consumer Banking
John C. Dugan Chairman
Mike Whitaker Head-Operations & Technology
Mark A. L. Mason Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.-44.99%91 498
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.53%316 434
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.50%257 439
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.30%215 672
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.82%189 207
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.8.09%153 140
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group