Citi : Appointed as Depositary Bank for Abcam plc's ADR Programme

Citi, acting through Citibank N.A., has been appointed by Abcam plc (“Abcam”) - a global leader in the supply of life science research tools - to act as depositary bank for its American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) programme.

Abcam’s American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “ABCM”. Each ADS represents one ordinary share of Abcam. Abcam underlying ordinary shares are listed and trade on the AIM market of London Stock Exchange under the symbol “ABC”.

Commenting on the appointment, Dirk Jones, Global Head of Issuer Services, at Citi said: “We look forward to supporting Abcam’s ADR programme and expanding the company’s investor outreach through the expertise of our Investor Relations Advisory team and the breadth of our global equity distribution network.”

About Abcam

Abcam is a producer, distributor and seller of high quality protein research tools. These tools enable life scientists to analyse components of living cells at the molecular level which is essential in a wide range of fields including drug discovery, diagnostics, and basic research. We are headquartered in Cambridge, UK with ten additional locations across Asia, the UK, and the USA.

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

