Citi’s Issuer Services, acting through Citibank, N.A., has been appointed as the depositary bank by ZKH Group Limited (“ZKH”), a leading maintenance, repair and operations ("MRO") procurement service platform in China, to act as Depositary Bank for its American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) program.

ZKH’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) trade on the NYSE under the ticker “ZKH”. Each ADS represents thirty-five (35) Class A ordinary shares of ZKH. The initial public offering price is US$15.50 per ADS in connection with a total offering size of US$62 million (assuming the underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase additional ADSs).

“Citi is committed to providing ZKH and its investors with the highest quality ADR services, and our selection as depositary bank for the company’s ADR program underscores the depth and breadth of Citi’s cross-border capabilities,” said Dirk Jones, Global Head of Citi’s Issuer Services.

Citi is a leading provider of depositary receipt services. With depositary receipt programs in 67 markets, spanning equity and fixed-income products, Citi leverages its global network to provide cross-border capital market access to issuers, intermediaries and investors.

