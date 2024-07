July 12 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc:

* CITIGROUP CEO JANE FRASER SAYS ASSESSING CONSENT ORDERS IS BANK'S FIRST PRIORITY - CONFERENCE CALL

* CITIGROUP CEO SAYS REGULATORY ACTIONS DO NOT RESTRICT PAYMENT OF COMMON SHARE DIVIDENDS OR BUYBACKS

* CITIGROUP CEO SAYS ADVISORY ACTIVITY LOOKS PROMISING AS BANK THINKS ABOUT REMAINDER OF 2024 AND NEXT YEAR

* CITIGROUP CEO SAYS WILL KEEP ASSESSING BUYBACKS GIVEN UNCERTAINTY ON BASEL III ENDGAME

* CITI CEO SAYS REGULATORY PROBLEMS REFLECT UNDERINVESTMENT, ABSENCE OF ENTERPRISE-WIDE GOVERNANCE, SILOED ORGANIZATION

* CITIGROUP CEO SAYS THIS IS NOT OLD CITI PUTTING ON BAND-AIDS ON REGULATORY ISSUES

* CITI CFO SAYS THERE'S A LOT MORE WORK TO BE DONE AROUND DATA REGULATORY REPORTS

* CITI CFO SAYS INVESTMENT BANKING WALLET FOR YEAR WILL DEPEND ON NORMALIZED IPO ACTIVITY, ELECTIONS

* CITI CEO JANE FRASER EXPECTS CAPITAL MARKETS TO REMAIN STRONG

* CITI CEO FRASER SAYS BANK WILL CONTINUE TO GIVE QUARTERLY GUIDANCE ON BUYBACKS

* CITI CEO FRASER SAYS UNCERTAINTY IN REGULATORY CHANGES DEMANDS SHORT TERM GUIDANCE ON BUYBACKS

* CITI CFO SAYS BANK WAS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH REGULATORS ABOUT BUYBACKS AND MADE A 'PRUDENT CALL'

* CITIGROUP CFO SAYS OVER THE MEDIUM TERM BANK EXPECTS NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH

* CITI CEO FRASER DOES NOT EXPECT REVIEW PLAN DISCUSSION WITH REGULATORS TO TAKE LONG

* CITIGROUP CEO FRASER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT BANK WILL MEET MEDIUM TERM ROTCE TARGET

* CITI CEO SHE DOESN'T EXPECT EXPENDED TIMEFRAME ON CONSENT ORDER WORK

* CITI CEO FRASER SAYS BANK IS OVERHAULING INFRASTRUCTURE TO HANDLE DATA

* CITI CEO FRASER SAYS BANK IS STREAMLINING DATA FLOWS

* CITI CEO FRASER SAYS BANK IS WORKING TO INCREASE ACCURACY OF REGULATORY REPORTING

* CITI CFO SAYS IS PRIORITIZING DATA RELATED TO 15 TO 30 MOST IMPORTANT REPORTS TO U.S. REGULATORS Further company coverage: