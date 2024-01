Jan 12 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc:

* CITIGROUP CEO SAYS BANK SAW A RECORD YEAR FOR SERVICES - CONFERENCE CALL

* CITI CEO SAYS ABOUT 5,000 MANAGERS WILL BE ELIMINATED IN REORGANIZATION

* CITI CEO SAYS LOSS RATES ARE BACK TO PRE-PANDEMIC LEVELS DRIVEN BY CUSTOMERS WITH LOWER FICO SCORES

* CITI CEO SAYS BANK CAN GROW REVENUE EX-DIVESTITURES 4% TO 5% OVER THE MEDIUM TERM

* CITI CEO SAYS EXPECT TO SEE GROWTH SLOWING GLOBALLY IN 2024

* CITI CFO SAYS NOT SATISFIED WITH PERFORMANCE AND RETURNS OF THE BUSINESS

* CITI CFO SAYS BANK EXPECTS A REBOUND IN INVESTMENT BANKING ACTIVITY

* CITI CFO SAYS BANK EXPECTS A MODEST REBOUND IN WEALTH

* CITI CFO SAYS HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS WILL GENERATE $2 BILLION-$2.5 BILLION IN SAVINGS OVER THE MEDIUM TERM

* CITI CFO SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS TO DO A MODEST NUMBER OF SHARE BUYBACKS IN Q1

* CITI CEO EXPECTS INVESTMENT BANKING ACTIVITY TO ACCELERATE IN 2024

* CITI CEO SAYS INVESTMENT BANKING PIPELINE IS HIGHER THAN PRE-COVID LEVELS