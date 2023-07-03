Further to its announcement that it has completed the Federal Reserve’s 2023 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (“CCAR”) stress test process, Citi today disclosed its Dodd-Frank Act Stress test results, which can be found on the company’s website at https://www.citigroup.com/global/investors/events-and-presentations. Citi also announced that it has initiated dialogue with the Federal Reserve to understand differences in Non-Interest Income (Non-Interest Revenue per Citi’s Financial Reporting presentation) over the nine-quarter stress period between the Federal Reserve’s CCAR results and Citi’s Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test results.

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in nearly 160 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

