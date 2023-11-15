Citi has developed an innovative application that uses blockchain infrastructure to price and execute bilateral spot foreign-exchange (FX) trades. The application is a part of Project Guardian, a collaborative initiative by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the financial industry. While the current phase of the application tested spot FX for USD/SGD, the underlying solution could be used for any fiat currency pair.

The application is not currently available to clients. Citi's on-chain solution provides real-time streaming of price quotes while recording trade executions on a blockchain, which supports the immutable, cryptographically secure record-keeping of trade data. At the same time, allowing for compliance and conformity with institutional practices and where applicable regulatory requirements, with only counterparties to a quote or trade having access to the underlying trade details.

The request for streaming (RFS) application explores the use of oracles for bilateral messaging and would enable best execution analysis through real-time post-trade analysis on a single platform. Citi collaborated with T. Rowe Price Associates Inc. and Fidelity International on its application under the Project Guardian initiative. A private permissioned instance of the Avalanche blockchain was used for the current phase to capture price quotes, as well as trade confirmations specific to each counterparty.