Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Citigroup Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    C   US1729674242

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/11 04:03:25 pm EDT
47.66 USD   -2.24%
04:16pCiti Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Review
BU
08:46aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 11, 2022
08:16aSpecial Report-How Wall Street banks made a killing on SPAC craze
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Citi Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Review

05/11/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Citigroup will issue its fourth quarter 2022 financial results via press release at approximately 8 a.m. (ET) on Friday, January 13, 2023.

At 11 a.m. (ET), results will be reviewed via live webcast and teleconference. The press release, webcast and presentation materials will be available at www.citigroup.com/citi/investor. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available shortly after the event. Dial-in information will be provided at a later date.

Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CITIGROUP INC.
04:16pCiti Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Review
BU
08:46aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 11, 2022
08:16aSpecial Report-How Wall Street banks made a killing on SPAC craze
RE
06:34aCITIGROUP INC Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
05:35aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : All Eyes on Key -2-
DJ
04:09aMarlboro Maker Philip Morris Bets on Cigarette Alternatives With $16 Billion Takeover o..
MT
05/10Credit Suisse Adjusts Price Target for Citigroup to $58 From $66, Maintains Outperform ..
MT
05/10Citigroup Reportedly Seeking New Head of London Trading Team Linked To 'Flash Crash'
MT
05/10CITIGROUP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/09Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CITIGROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 72 462 M - -
Net income 2022 13 313 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,26x
Yield 2022 4,25%
Capitalization 94 669 M 94 669 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,31x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 228 000
Free-Float 63,7%
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 48,75 $
Average target price 64,47 $
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jane Nind Fraser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. L. Mason Chief Financial Officer-Institutional Clients
John C. Dugan Chairman
Mike Whitaker Head-Operations & Technology
Mary Mcniff Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.-19.27%94 669
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-23.04%349 186
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.62%288 114
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.18%239 555
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.85%176 994
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.21%163 288