Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Citigroup Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    C   US1729674242

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-12-09 pm EST
44.86 USD   +0.38%
05:03pS&P 500 Posts 3.4% Weekly Decline Amid Rate Worries; Energy, Communication Services Lead Broad Slide
MT
04:17pCiti Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Review
BU
04:14pSector Update: Health Care Stocks Sputter at Close
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Citi Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Review

12/09/2022 | 04:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Citigroup will issue its fourth quarter results via press release at approximately 8 a.m. (ET) on Friday, January 13, 2023. At 11 a.m. (ET), results will be reviewed via live webcast and teleconference.

The press release, webcast and presentation materials will be available at https://www.citigroup.com/citi/investor/pres.htm. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available shortly after the event.

To attend the live webcast and access the replay, please visit: https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/citigroup/webinars/3H9et4.cfm

If you’d like to dial into the live earnings review, please call (800) 343-1703 (for U.S. and Canada callers) or (785) 424-1226 (for international callers).

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in nearly 160 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi| Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CITIGROUP INC.
05:03pS&P 500 Posts 3.4% Weekly Decline Amid Rate Worries; Energy, Communication Services Lea..
MT
04:17pCiti Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Review
BU
04:14pSector Update: Health Care Stocks Sputter at Close
MT
03:59pSector Update: Energy Stocks Add to Losses Friday Afternoon
MT
01:46pSector Update: Health Care Stocks Losing Strength in Friday Trade
MT
01:35pSector Update: Energy Stocks Retreating Friday as Crude Oil Turns Lower
MT
12:54pCitigroup Adjusts Cooper Companies Price Target to $368 From $348, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
12:47pCitigroup Adjusts CIRCOR International's Price Target to $28 From $26, Maintains Neutra..
MT
10:54aMexico president says two bidders remaining for Citi's local retail bank
RE
09:21aCitigroup Downgrades Mirati Therapeutics to Neutral From Buy, Cuts Price Target to $53 ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CITIGROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 75 190 M - -
Net income 2022 14 118 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,25x
Yield 2022 4,57%
Capitalization 86 558 M 86 558 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,15x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 238 000
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 44,69 $
Average target price 56,09 $
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jane Nind Fraser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. L. Mason Chief Financial Officer-Institutional Clients
John C. Dugan Chairman
Mike Whitaker Head-Operations & Technology
Mary Mcniff Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.-26.03%86 558
MORGAN STANLEY-11.08%149 896
CHARLES SCHWABB-4.65%149 806
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-6.40%126 964
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-21.85%41 425
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-18.05%25 053