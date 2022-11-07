Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Citigroup Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    C   US1729674242

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:21 2022-11-07 am EST
45.50 USD   +0.82%
09:09aCiti GPS Releases New Climate Research Ahead of COP27
BU
05:43aNorth American Morning Briefing: Bulls Shrug Off -3-
DJ
05:43aNorth American Morning Briefing: Bulls Shrug Off -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Citi GPS Releases New Climate Research Ahead of COP27

11/07/2022 | 09:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Citi today announced the release of three Global Perspectives & Solutions (Citi GPS) reports that highlight a range of challenges and opportunities related to the climate crisis. The new research, which underscore the importance of increased private and public sector engagement to address complex global issues, will be discussed at the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

  • Climate Finance – Mobilizing the Public and Private Sector to Ensure a Just Energy Transition
    A cumulative total of $125 trillion in capital investment is needed for the global economy to reach net zero by 2050. This translates into $2.6 trillion per annum over the next five years, increasing to $3.6 trillion per annum from 2026-2030. An estimated $600-900 billion was invested in 2020, which is substantially lower than what is needed to limit the negative impacts of climate change, and shows the need for all regions to scale up their climate investment flows. This report analyzes the key private and public sector institutions involved in climate financing and the various financial mechanisms that can be used to mobilize finance in developed countries, mature emerging markets and developing countries. This research will be launched in partnership with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) at COP27 on November 9.
  • Food Security – Tackling the Current Crisis and Building Future Resilience
    Food insecurity continues to impact almost a third of the global population, and one out of ten people suffer from some form of malnutrition. These figures continue to rise due to environmental shocks, global growth post-pandemic, surging energy costs, global inflation and high debt levels, all exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine war. A sustainable, long-term solution for global food security is not possible without also tackling climate change, which has significant impacts on food production. This report examines the wide-reaching social, economic and geopolitical implications of food insecurity, and explores a range of social, technological, financial and public sector solutions. Key findings will be presented at COP27 on November 10.
  • Energy Transition – Gaining Momentum on the Path to Net Zero
    Following conversations at COP26 last year, the Russia-Ukraine war posed a palpable threat to the global momentum of achieving net zero by 2050. This report examines a range of economic and political challenges, within and among countries, that continue to impact the reliance on fossil fuels and the global energy transition.

In addition to these GPS reports, Citi will host a panel event at COP27 on November 10 to present new research focused on the importance of a sustainable ocean economy. Often overlooked, ocean health plays a critical role in maintaining the global climate and tackling biodiversity loss, and the event will explore how the public and private sectors can work together to better manage ocean resources and address these interconnected issues.

Citi’s presence at COP27 includes a delegation of senior leaders representing businesses across the firm that are working to accelerate the transition to a net zero economy. Citi’s engagement this year includes its ongoing work with the Government of Egypt across Ministries as it prepares to host COP27, advising on best practice solutions for the energy transition, climate funding structures, and strategies for Egypt’s national Nexus of Water, Food and Energy (NWFE) platform. This work builds on Citi’s continued commitment to reach net zero by 2050 and help support a responsible and inclusive transition, particularly in emerging markets, and to engage with key climate stakeholders on strategies for global climate action.

For more information on Citi’s efforts at COP27, please visit https://icg.citi.com/icghome/events/cop27-2022-united-nations-climate-change-conference.

About Citi Global Perspectives & Solutions

As our premier thought leadership product, Citi Global Perspectives & Solutions (Citi GPS) is designed to help our clients navigate the global economy’s most demanding challenges, identify future themes and trends, and help our clients profit in a fast-changing and interconnected world. Citi GPS accesses the best elements of our global conversation and harvests the thought leadership of our research analysts and a wide range of senior professionals across our firm.

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CITIGROUP INC.
09:09aCiti GPS Releases New Climate Research Ahead of COP27
BU
05:43aNorth American Morning Briefing: Bulls Shrug Off -3-
DJ
05:43aNorth American Morning Briefing: Bulls Shrug Off -2-
DJ
04:44aLONDON BROKER RATINGS: Goldman cuts Shell; Redburn likes BAE Syste..
AN
11/04Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations
AQ
11/04Chinese Companies' US-Listed Shares Rise Amid Hopes for Easing COVID-19 Policy
MT
11/04European Midday Briefing: China Reopening Hopes Boost Sentiment..
DJ
11/04CITIGROUP INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/03Abu Dhabi National Oil Enlists Banks For Shipping Unit's IPO
MT
11/03Goldman Sachs cuts credit exposure to Russia
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CITIGROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 75 017 M - -
Net income 2022 14 114 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,31x
Yield 2022 4,52%
Capitalization 87 404 M 87 404 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,17x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 238 000
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 45,13 $
Average target price 55,15 $
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jane Nind Fraser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. L. Mason Chief Financial Officer-Institutional Clients
John C. Dugan Chairman
Mike Whitaker Head-Operations & Technology
Mary Mcniff Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.-25.27%87 404
CHARLES SCHWABB-6.00%154 532
MORGAN STANLEY-13.56%143 406
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-6.44%126 904
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-30.90%35 377
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.19.96%25 907