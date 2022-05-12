Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Citigroup Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    C   US1729674242

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/11 04:03:25 pm EDT
47.66 USD   -2.24%
03:02aCITI GPS REPORT : Space Launch Costs to Fall to $100/kg by 2040, Driving New Industries and Facilitating Monitoring of GHG Emissions, Deforestation, and Biodiversity
BU
12:58aENN Energy to Issue $550 Million of Green Bonds to Pay Debts, Fund Environmental Projects
MT
05/11Eversource Energy Starts $1.2 Billion At-the-Market Equity Offering
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Citi GPS Report: Space Launch Costs to Fall to $100/kg by 2040, Driving New Industries and Facilitating Monitoring of GHG Emissions, Deforestation, and Biodiversity

05/12/2022 | 03:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Citi released a new Global Perspectives & Solutions (Citi GPS) report titled Space: The Dawn of a New Age. Access full report here. The report focuses on the commercial space market, where we expect the greatest potential advances over the next few decades.

Today's launch costs of $1,500 per kilogram ($1,500/kg) are about 30x less than the launch cost of NASA's Space Shuttle in 1981. Reusable rockets and launch vehicles, new materials and fuels, more cost-efficient production methods, and advancements in robotics and electronics systems are combining to drive these costs even lower.

“Launch costs could fall to $100/kg by 2040, and in a bullish scenario, to as low as $33/kg,” says Pavan Daswani, Citi Research’s Europe Technology Analyst. “With lower launch costs, we expect the space economy to generate over $1 trillion in annual sales by 2040, up from around $370 billion in 2020,” he adds. The satellite market, which currently makes up over 70% of the current space industry, will continue to dominate but is expected to undergo a paradigm shift in demand.

Traditional applications such as video broadcasting will cede to newer applications such as consumer broadband and space-as-a-service. We forecast this will result in an expansion of the Earth Observation market to being more data-driven, resulting in a compound annual growth rate of ~10% from 2020 to 2040, to be worth ~$17 billion in annual sales by 2040. “Satellite imagery and better analysis tools for large amounts of data could be crucial in helping nations and companies address many of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, particularly monitoring greenhouse gas emissions, deforestation and biodiversity,” says Anita McBain, Citi Research’s Head of EMEA ESG.

We expect the fastest growth to come from new space applications and industries, such as space-based solar power, space logistics, and Moon/asteroid mining, among others. These areas could generate ~$100 billion in annual sales by 2040. Investment is also supportive as flows shift from being dominated by government agencies and the wealthiest nations, towards more private funding, particularly from venture capital.

About Citi Global Perspectives & Solutions (Citi GPS)

As our premier thought-leadership product, Citi Global Perspectives & Solutions (Citi GPS) is designed to help our clients navigate the global economy's most demanding challenges, identify future themes and trends, and help our clients profit in a fast-changing and interconnected world. Citi GPS accesses the best elements of our global conversation and harvests the thought leadership of our research analysts and a wide range of senior professionals across our firm.

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management. Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CITIGROUP INC.
03:02aCITI GPS REPORT : Space Launch Costs to Fall to $100/kg by 2040, Driving New Industries an..
BU
12:58aENN Energy to Issue $550 Million of Green Bonds to Pay Debts, Fund Environmental Projec..
MT
05/11Eversource Energy Starts $1.2 Billion At-the-Market Equity Offering
MT
05/11Citi Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Review
BU
05/11MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 11, 2022
05/11Special Report-How Wall Street banks made a killing on SPAC craze
RE
05/11CITIGROUP INC Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
05/11NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : All Eyes on Key -2-
DJ
05/11Marlboro Maker Philip Morris Bets on Cigarette Alternatives With $16 Billion Takeover o..
MT
05/10Credit Suisse Adjusts Price Target for Citigroup to $58 From $66, Maintains Outperform ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CITIGROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 72 462 M - -
Net income 2022 13 313 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,10x
Yield 2022 4,34%
Capitalization 92 552 M 92 552 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,28x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 228 000
Free-Float 62,9%
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 47,66 $
Average target price 64,47 $
Spread / Average Target 35,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jane Nind Fraser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. L. Mason Chief Financial Officer-Institutional Clients
John C. Dugan Chairman
Mike Whitaker Head-Operations & Technology
Mary Mcniff Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.-21.08%92 552
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-24.92%349 186
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-20.05%288 114
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.18%239 555
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.85%176 994
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.28%163 288