Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Citigroup Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    C   US1729674242

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:38 2022-06-09 pm EDT
50.65 USD   -1.49%
02:31pCITI GLOBAL WEALTH INVESTMENTS ISSUES MID-YEAR OUTLOOK 2022 : Investing in the Afterglow of a Boom
BU
06:52aCRUDE BRIEF : Bloomberg TV Notes Ed Morse at Citigroup Sees Brent at US85 At Some Point Over Next 12 Months, While Goldman Sees It at Between $130 and $140 Over Next 12 Months
MT
06/08OCBC Prices $750 Million Worth of Subordinated Bonds
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Citi Global Wealth Investments Issues Mid-Year Outlook 2022: Investing in the Afterglow of a Boom

06/09/2022 | 02:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

After a tough start to 2022, Citi explores what may lie ahead for investors, highlighting quality and resilience in portfolios

Citi Global Wealth Investments today released its Mid-Year Outlook 2022 report: Investing in the afterglow of a boom. This biannual report sets out Citi’s outlook on rapid developments in the global economy, markets and geopolitics.

The first half of 2022 has been especially challenging for investors, leading to increased uncertainty and concern. The global economy has endured a series of shocks over the last few years as COVID shutdowns, unprecedented stimulus, supply chain seize-ups and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have all created significant challenges. The most obvious result of these shocks is inflation, even as the economy slows and reduced stimulus hits consumer spending. Citi believes the worst of U.S. consumer price inflation has already passed, with a decline to around 3.5% likely in 2023.

“Across developed economies, consumer prices have been rising faster than they have in decades. In response, policymakers are withdrawing the fiscal and monetary boost they provided when COVID struck,” said David Bailin, Chief Investment Officer and Global Head of Investments for Citi Global Wealth. “The U.S. Federal Reserve is leading the way, signaling some of the biggest annual interest rate rises in its history. We think that the Fed’s actions will determine if there is going to be a recession or sustained growth. The economy can stand higher rates, but not an abrupt withdrawal of liquidity.”

"Inaction on the part of investors is like market timing. It rarely works. We believe that a fully invested portfolio has the potential to improve outcomes across difficult macro environments, like the one facing investors now," continued Bailin.

Beat the “cash thief’

For holders of cash, the repercussions of inflation are painful. Negative real interest rates are akin to a “cash thief,” who silently steals purchasing power year after year. Therefore, Citi Global Wealth warns that investors sitting on excess cash will likely be left poorer over time.

Citi Global Wealth thinks bonds are back

The recent rise in interest rates is good news for investors with too much cash. U.S. Treasury yields have doubled across all maturities in the past year. With this, fixed income has become a relevant asset class for many types of investor objectives.

Citi Global Wealth believes that bonds at today’s interest rate levels have the potential to add both income and diversification to portfolios. Municipal bonds, U.S. investment grade bonds, U.S. preferred securities and select emerging market U.S. dollar denominated bonds are all attractive at these levels.

Unstoppable Trends

Citi Global Wealth’s “Unstoppable Trends” – powerful multi-year forces that produce lasting change in multiple spheres – remain a core pillar of 2022’s Mid-Year Outlook. These trends include digitalization and the rise of Asia, which addresses the ongoing shift in economic power from West to East.

The digital revolution has far to go

While many growth-oriented investments have struggled in 2022, Citi also sees a compelling long-term case for the digital disruptors that are reshaping the world. Just as businesses need to embrace this disruptive process if they are to survive and thrive, investors should seek it in their portfolios.

Amid the weakness in digital disruptors’ equities in 2022, Citi sees potential to add portfolio holdings through selective exposure to cyber security, including cloud, identity and data security, as well as to leaders in the payments sub-sector. Payments remain a key focus within fintech, where profitability and higher dividend yields are more typical. For suitable investors, Citi favors digitalization-related strategies from venture capital, growth equity and hedge fund managers.

The rise of Asia: G2 polarization accelerated

Citi seeks exposure to the ongoing rise of Asia, including regional players that stand to benefit from U.S.-China rivalry. The U.S.-China differences over Russia are merely the latest development in a momentous struggle between the world’s two economic superpowers - “G2 polarization” - and it is playing out in many different spheres, including in trade, financial markets, technology, military capabilities and diplomatic influence. While highly distracted by domestic COVID challenges, China wants to become the dominant power in its home region and beyond.

“We’ve adapted for a world of scarcity, allocating capital to produce more of the commodities of greatest need. We’ve made important adjustments in our tactical asset allocation in 2022 to position for the risks and potential opportunities that we see ahead, believing the global economy can weather the storm,” said Steven Wieting, Chief Investment Strategist and Chief Economist at Citi Global Wealth Investments. “Mid-way through 2022, many investors are frozen in a state of indecision. Ultimately, being fully invested in a globally diversified allocation remains the best course of action, as keeping portfolios static, positioned for conditions in previous years remains a top risk for investors. Our view is that this is a time for taking positive action, while avoiding certain costly mistakes.”

Citi Global Wealth’s full Mid-Year Outlook 2022 report, a summary version, short videos and other materials can be accessed here.

About Citi Global Wealth:

Citi Global Wealth is an integrated wealth management platform that delivers a total wealth solution to clients across the wealth continuum, with integrated advice and execution across both their assets and liabilities. Citi Global Wealth serves ultra-high-net-worth individuals and family offices through Citi Private Bank, operates in the affluent and high-net worth segments through Citigold® and Citigold Private Client and captures wealth management in the workplace through Global Wealth at Work. Citi Global Wealth provides clients with a leading investment strategies platform, which delivers traditional and alternative investments, managed account strategies, best-in-class research and investment guidance for all clients.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CITIGROUP INC.
02:31pCITI GLOBAL WEALTH INVESTMENTS ISSUE : Investing in the Afterglow of a Boom
BU
06:52aCRUDE BRIEF : Bloomberg TV Notes Ed Morse at Citigroup Sees Brent at US85 At Some Point Ov..
MT
06/08OCBC Prices $750 Million Worth of Subordinated Bonds
MT
06/08Cazoo Shares Decline After Citigroup Downgrade
MT
06/08Brazil's Eletrobras privatization lures new investors including Singapore, Canada funds
RE
06/08Brazil's Eletrobras privatization lures new investors including Singapore, Canada funds
RE
06/07Citi Global Head of Markets Andrew Morton to Present at Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials,..
BU
06/07WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Back to reality
06/07SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
06/07Citigroup Reportedly Plans to Hire Nearly 3,000 People for Asia Institutional Banking B..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CITIGROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 72 940 M - -
Net income 2022 13 323 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,57x
Yield 2022 4,03%
Capitalization 99 834 M 99 834 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,37x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 228 000
Free-Float 61,9%
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 51,41 $
Average target price 64,50 $
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jane Nind Fraser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. L. Mason Chief Financial Officer-Institutional Clients
John C. Dugan Chairman
Mike Whitaker Head-Operations & Technology
Mary Mcniff Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.-14.87%99 834
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.86%375 942
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.33%289 161
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.32%237 951
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.63%181 627
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.23%169 163