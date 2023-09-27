On June 30, 2023 (the “Cessation Date”), ICE Benchmark Administration (“IBA”) ceased publication of all ICE Swap Rate settings based on USD LIBOR. This cessation followed the announcement by the UK Financial Conduct Authority on March 5, 2021, that all USD LIBOR settings would either cease or no longer be representative after the Cessation Date. The USD LIBOR ICE Swap Rate is also referred to as a constant maturity swap (or “CMS”) rate, and in this press release is referred to as the “USD LIBOR CMS Rate”.
Citigroup Inc. and certain of its consolidated subsidiaries have issued debt securities, certificates of deposit, preferred stock, asset-backed securities and trust preferred securities that:
(i)
use the USD LIBOR CMS Rate as a benchmark (i.e., as a reference for calculating or determining one or more valuations, payments or other measurements),
(ii)
mature after the Cessation Date and
(iii)
are governed by U.S. law or the law of a U.S. state (“Legacy CMS Instruments”).
Citi is issuing this press release to provide notice that, pursuant to the fallback provisions in each Legacy CMS Instrument, each determination of the USD LIBOR CMS Rate to be made under the terms of the Legacy CMS Instruments after the Cessation Date will be made by reference to the USD SOFR Spread-Adjusted ICE Swap Rate® for the corresponding tenor as published by IBA (or any successor) for so long as such rate is published.
This press release updates information provided in a previous press release relating to the Legacy CMS Instruments dated May 11, 2023. The Legacy CMS Instruments in scope of this press release are listed on the annex to this press release.
The applicable issuer has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for certain of the securities to which this communication relates. Before investing, any investor should read the prospectus in that registration statement and the other documents the issuer has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the issuer and such securities. Any investor may obtain these documents without cost by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, any investor can request these documents from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: (800) 831-9146 or email: prospectus@citi.com.
Annex
Issuer: Citigroup Inc.
CUSIP
1730T0TZ2
17298CBZ0
17298CLW6
1730T0E21
17298CDA3
1730T0HV4
1730T0RN1
1730T3AU7
1730T0KZ1
1730T0TK5
1730T3AV5
1730T0HN2
1730T0TQ2
1730T3AW3
1730T0JN0
1730T0TT6
17298C3F3
1730T0LH0
1730T0UB3
17298C3Y2
1730T0KV0
1730T0UG2
17298C6K9
1730T0SM2
1730T0UK3
1730T0X46
1730T0R50
1730T0VD8
1730T02D0
17298CAT5
1730T0A58
1730T02B4
1730T06G9
1730T0A82
1730T02V0
1730T07D5
1730T0A90
1730T03J6
17298CAD0
1730T0C23
1730T03W7
17298CAF5
1730T0C56
1730T04U0
17298CBB3
1730T0T58
17298CAR9
17298CGL6
1730T02P3
17298CCL0
17298CGS1
1730T0E96
1730T3AX1
17298CGZ5
1730T0G78
1730T3AY9
1730T04K2
1730T0K32
1730T3AZ6
1730T04Y2
1730T0L31
17298CFQ6
1730T05M7
1730T0L64
17298CFV5
17298CG77
1730T0N62
17298CG36
17298CGD4
1730T0P86
17298CG69
17298CGE2
1730T0U49
1730T0R76
17298CGK8
1730T0W21
1730T07K9
Issuer: Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc.
CUSIP
17324CGG5
17327TC38
17324CZA7
17328WJS8
17328YYU2
17329U3F6
17324CHL3
17327TG34
17326YH41
17328WKS6
17328YU69
17329UHX2
17324CHH2
17327TK54
17324CR65
17328WRC4
17328YU85
17329UEA5
17324CP34
17327TH90
17326YND4
17328WT24
17328YY99
17329UCD1
17326YKV7
17327T3U8
17326YVA1
17328WUU0
17328YS70
17329ULU3
17326YQT6
17328V2A7
17326YXP6
17328WXG8
17328YRS5
17329UAG6
17324CRG3
17328VDM9
17326YCC8
17328WTH1
17328YXE9
17329UKZ3
17324CSG2
17328V5F3
17326YP91
17328WTN8
17328YRF3
17329UD32
17324CUT1
17328VG53
17326YYA8
17328WQ68
17329F6V1
17329UF30
17324CVW3
17328VVN7
17326YVR4
17328WVX3
17329FC93
17329UYM7
17324CVT0
17328VRF9
17326YL95
17328WRM2
17329F2E3
17329UXB2
17324CXL5
17328VMM9
17327TRA6
17328WNC8
17329FC36
17329UQ87
17328YSU9
17328VJB7
17326YCA2
17328WXB9
17329F6J8
17329USZ5
17329FJ62
17328VQ52
17327TC95
17328WXH6
17329F5M2
17329UR94
17329FTP9
17328VNM8
17327TJ23
17328WZF8
17329F7B4
17329QKY5
17290JAA9
17328VVD9
17327TY83
17328Y3L6
17329F4X9
17329QVX5
17324CHQ2
17328W5M6
17327TX50
17328Y3Q5
17329FFX7
17329QW71
17324CED4
17328W2U1
17327TR99
17328Y2M5
17329F2X1
17329QPS3
17324CKB1
17328W4Y1
17328WHK7
17328Y2R4
17329FFK5
17329QQS2
17324CLR5
17328WAV0
17328WJA7
17328YH72
17329FKB9
17329QXR6
17324CLA2
17328W5K0
17328WEM6
17328YDR2
17329FDA9
17329U4U2
17324CMJ2
17328W3Y2
17328WBS6
17328YC44
17329FE91
17329UD40
17324CGJ9
17328WAR9
17328WLX4
17328WAF5
17329FRU0
17329UGK1
17324CLU8
17328W7K8
17328WLT3
17329FL93
17329FPJ7
17329U4M0
17324CFE1
17328WM96
17328W7C6
17329FVK7
17329FDT8
17329UUK5
17324CXG6
17328WGN2
17328WG77
17329FEG5
17329FDV3
17329UR86
17324CYQ3
17328WJ82
17328WJZ2
17329FY81
17329FL85
17324CJ64
17328YY73
17328YNH3
17328YFV1
17329FS96
17329FMP6
17329U6P1
17328YQV9
17328YXT6
17328YCS1
17328YT38
17329FDG6
17329U6E6
17328YSW5
17328YJT2
17328YJW5
17328YDL5
17329FKT0
17329U5E7
17328YRR7
17328YPN8
17328YF58
17328YBD5
17329FXP4
17329U7K1
17328YZV9
17328YK45
17328YGL2
17328YBK9
17329FXS8
17329UFJ5
17329FCB8
17328YLG7
17328YHY3
17328Y6U3
17329FSB1
17329ULR0
17329FWM2
17329QBM1
17329QK90
17329QP95
17329U3P4
17329QSM3
17329FUC6
17329QET3
17329Q6S4
17329QNX4
17329U2C4
17329QTS9
17329FXV1
17329QG79
17329QAG5
17329QUK4
17329U3D1
17329QPC8
17329FUH5
17329QAZ3
17329QHD5
17329QSV3
17329U4V0
17329U2J9
17329FZ23
17329QAZ3
17329QD49
17329QXS4
17329UDP3
17329QYS3
17329FYS7
17329QBM1
17329QB74
17329QUC2
17329UHB0
17329Q5C0
17329FUM4
17329QET3
17329QH94
17329QE30
17329QD98
17329Q2F6
17329FVE1
17329QG79
17329QGM6
17329QB41
17329Q6P0
17329FVW1
17329QL24
Issuer: Citibank, N.A. (CBNA)
CUSIP
172986GH8
172986HR5
172986HF1
172986HA2
172986HB0
172986GV7
172986GQ8
172986HV6
172986GY1
172986HZ7
172986HT1
172986KD2
172986GZ8
172986JB8
172986HD6
172986JL6
172986HN4
172986CJ8
172986HS3
172986GW5
172986HK0
172986CK5
Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in nearly 160 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.
Alternatively, please contact the Issuer at iborq@citi.com if you have any questions about anything contained in this press release.
