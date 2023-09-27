Update Regarding Fallback Provisions for Outstanding US Law-Governed Citi-Issued USD LIBOR CMS Instruments

On June 30, 2023 (the “Cessation Date”), ICE Benchmark Administration (“IBA”) ceased publication of all ICE Swap Rate settings based on USD LIBOR. This cessation followed the announcement by the UK Financial Conduct Authority on March 5, 2021, that all USD LIBOR settings would either cease or no longer be representative after the Cessation Date. The USD LIBOR ICE Swap Rate is also referred to as a constant maturity swap (or “CMS”) rate, and in this press release is referred to as the “USD LIBOR CMS Rate”.

Citigroup Inc. and certain of its consolidated subsidiaries have issued debt securities, certificates of deposit, preferred stock, asset-backed securities and trust preferred securities that:

(i) use the USD LIBOR CMS Rate as a benchmark (i.e., as a reference for calculating or determining one or more valuations, payments or other measurements), (ii) mature after the Cessation Date and (iii) are governed by U.S. law or the law of a U.S. state (“Legacy CMS Instruments”).

Citi is issuing this press release to provide notice that, pursuant to the fallback provisions in each Legacy CMS Instrument, each determination of the USD LIBOR CMS Rate to be made under the terms of the Legacy CMS Instruments after the Cessation Date will be made by reference to the USD SOFR Spread-Adjusted ICE Swap Rate® for the corresponding tenor as published by IBA (or any successor) for so long as such rate is published.

This press release updates information provided in a previous press release relating to the Legacy CMS Instruments dated May 11, 2023. The Legacy CMS Instruments in scope of this press release are listed on the annex to this press release.

The applicable issuer has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for certain of the securities to which this communication relates. Before investing, any investor should read the prospectus in that registration statement and the other documents the issuer has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the issuer and such securities. Any investor may obtain these documents without cost by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, any investor can request these documents from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: (800) 831-9146 or email: prospectus@citi.com.

Annex

Issuer: Citigroup Inc.

CUSIP

1730T0TZ2 17298CBZ0 17298CLW6 1730T0E21 17298CDA3 1730T0HV4 1730T0RN1 1730T3AU7 1730T0KZ1 1730T0TK5 1730T3AV5 1730T0HN2 1730T0TQ2 1730T3AW3 1730T0JN0 1730T0TT6 17298C3F3 1730T0LH0 1730T0UB3 17298C3Y2 1730T0KV0 1730T0UG2 17298C6K9 1730T0SM2 1730T0UK3 1730T0X46 1730T0R50 1730T0VD8 1730T02D0 17298CAT5 1730T0A58 1730T02B4 1730T06G9 1730T0A82 1730T02V0 1730T07D5 1730T0A90 1730T03J6 17298CAD0 1730T0C23 1730T03W7 17298CAF5 1730T0C56 1730T04U0 17298CBB3 1730T0T58 17298CAR9 17298CGL6 1730T02P3 17298CCL0 17298CGS1 1730T0E96 1730T3AX1 17298CGZ5 1730T0G78 1730T3AY9 1730T04K2 1730T0K32 1730T3AZ6 1730T04Y2 1730T0L31 17298CFQ6 1730T05M7 1730T0L64 17298CFV5 17298CG77 1730T0N62 17298CG36 17298CGD4 1730T0P86 17298CG69 17298CGE2 1730T0U49 1730T0R76 17298CGK8 1730T0W21 1730T07K9

Issuer: Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc.

CUSIP

17324CGG5 17327TC38 17324CZA7 17328WJS8 17328YYU2 17329U3F6 17324CHL3 17327TG34 17326YH41 17328WKS6 17328YU69 17329UHX2 17324CHH2 17327TK54 17324CR65 17328WRC4 17328YU85 17329UEA5 17324CP34 17327TH90 17326YND4 17328WT24 17328YY99 17329UCD1 17326YKV7 17327T3U8 17326YVA1 17328WUU0 17328YS70 17329ULU3 17326YQT6 17328V2A7 17326YXP6 17328WXG8 17328YRS5 17329UAG6 17324CRG3 17328VDM9 17326YCC8 17328WTH1 17328YXE9 17329UKZ3 17324CSG2 17328V5F3 17326YP91 17328WTN8 17328YRF3 17329UD32 17324CUT1 17328VG53 17326YYA8 17328WQ68 17329F6V1 17329UF30 17324CVW3 17328VVN7 17326YVR4 17328WVX3 17329FC93 17329UYM7 17324CVT0 17328VRF9 17326YL95 17328WRM2 17329F2E3 17329UXB2 17324CXL5 17328VMM9 17327TRA6 17328WNC8 17329FC36 17329UQ87 17328YSU9 17328VJB7 17326YCA2 17328WXB9 17329F6J8 17329USZ5 17329FJ62 17328VQ52 17327TC95 17328WXH6 17329F5M2 17329UR94 17329FTP9 17328VNM8 17327TJ23 17328WZF8 17329F7B4 17329QKY5 17290JAA9 17328VVD9 17327TY83 17328Y3L6 17329F4X9 17329QVX5 17324CHQ2 17328W5M6 17327TX50 17328Y3Q5 17329FFX7 17329QW71 17324CED4 17328W2U1 17327TR99 17328Y2M5 17329F2X1 17329QPS3 17324CKB1 17328W4Y1 17328WHK7 17328Y2R4 17329FFK5 17329QQS2 17324CLR5 17328WAV0 17328WJA7 17328YH72 17329FKB9 17329QXR6 17324CLA2 17328W5K0 17328WEM6 17328YDR2 17329FDA9 17329U4U2 17324CMJ2 17328W3Y2 17328WBS6 17328YC44 17329FE91 17329UD40 17324CGJ9 17328WAR9 17328WLX4 17328WAF5 17329FRU0 17329UGK1 17324CLU8 17328W7K8 17328WLT3 17329FL93 17329FPJ7 17329U4M0 17324CFE1 17328WM96 17328W7C6 17329FVK7 17329FDT8 17329UUK5 17324CXG6 17328WGN2 17328WG77 17329FEG5 17329FDV3 17329UR86 17324CYQ3 17328WJ82 17328WJZ2 17329FY81 17329FL85 17324CJ64 17328YY73 17328YNH3 17328YFV1 17329FS96 17329FMP6 17329U6P1 17328YQV9 17328YXT6 17328YCS1 17328YT38 17329FDG6 17329U6E6 17328YSW5 17328YJT2 17328YJW5 17328YDL5 17329FKT0 17329U5E7 17328YRR7 17328YPN8 17328YF58 17328YBD5 17329FXP4 17329U7K1 17328YZV9 17328YK45 17328YGL2 17328YBK9 17329FXS8 17329UFJ5 17329FCB8 17328YLG7 17328YHY3 17328Y6U3 17329FSB1 17329ULR0 17329FWM2 17329QBM1 17329QK90 17329QP95 17329U3P4 17329QSM3 17329FUC6 17329QET3 17329Q6S4 17329QNX4 17329U2C4 17329QTS9 17329FXV1 17329QG79 17329QAG5 17329QUK4 17329U3D1 17329QPC8 17329FUH5 17329QAZ3 17329QHD5 17329QSV3 17329U4V0 17329U2J9 17329FZ23 17329QAZ3 17329QD49 17329QXS4 17329UDP3 17329QYS3 17329FYS7 17329QBM1 17329QB74 17329QUC2 17329UHB0 17329Q5C0 17329FUM4 17329QET3 17329QH94 17329QE30 17329QD98 17329Q2F6 17329FVE1 17329QG79 17329QGM6 17329QB41 17329Q6P0 17329FVW1 17329QL24

Issuer: Citibank, N.A. (CBNA)

CUSIP

172986GH8 172986HR5 172986HF1 172986HA2 172986HB0 172986GV7 172986GQ8 172986HV6 172986GY1 172986HZ7 172986HT1 172986KD2 172986GZ8 172986JB8 172986HD6 172986JL6 172986HN4 172986CJ8 172986HS3 172986GW5 172986HK0 172986CK5

Alternatively, please contact the Issuer at iborq@citi.com if you have any questions about anything contained in this press release.

