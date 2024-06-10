Latest real-time liquidity solution from Citi helps facilitate 24/7 account funding and streamline treasury processes

Citi today announced the launch of Citi Real-Time Funding (RTF), the latest addition to its real-time treasury suite of solutions for corporate clients. Citi Real-Time Funding is now available in Australia, Hong Kong and the United Kingdom, with plans to expand to additional markets later this year.

Citi RTF enables the automated movement of funds between cross-border accounts based on pre-defined rules set by the client, helping them ensure that cash is available when and where it’s needed. Benefits of the solution include:

Automated and instant funding between intercompany accounts on a 24/7 basis, including intraday, afterhours, weekends and holidays

Reduced need for account buffers, prefunding and borrowing

Timely and automated release of payments, domestically and across borders

Consolidated view of intercompany loans and cash positions in one report

“With the introduction of Citi RTF, Citi continues to deliver best-in-class, real-time treasury solutions to help our clients remain competitive and agile,” said Stephen Randall, Global Head of Liquidity Management Services, Citi Services. “With the proliferation of instant payments and evolving business models, treasuries must be able to support rapidly growing, 24/7 cash flows. Citi RTF complements our existing treasury products like Real-Time Multibanking, On-Demand Sweeps and Real-Time Liquidity Sharing that are powering our clients’ journeys to real-time liquidity management.”

Citi RTF is a differentiated offering that can help corporate treasurers optimize liquidity and make funding decisions with real-time data, while also automating traditionally manual processes for 24/7 account monitoring and complex cash forecasting to support their operations. The solution may be especially beneficial for companies with a lean treasury team or a centralized liquidity structure, helping them to maximize treasury efficiency and performance.

Citi’s comprehensive suite of liquidity management offerings provide cross-border and cross-currency cash pooling solutions across its global network. With the addition of Citi RTF, Citi continues to bring innovative solutions that are designed to address the evolving needs of corporate treasurers and enable their businesses to compete in an increasingly 24/7, real-time world.

