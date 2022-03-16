Log in
    C   US1729674242

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
03/16 04:02:17 pm EDT
56.8 USD   +3.07%
04:18pCiti Raises Base Rate
BU
09:54aManulife Completes US$750 Million 'Green' Notes Offering
MT
06:05aHouse Republicans who challenged Biden's win are losing lots of corporate cash
RE
Citi Raises Base Rate

03/16/2022 | 04:18pm EDT
Citibank, N.A. said today it has raised its base lending rate to 3.50% from 3.25%, effective tomorrow, Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 72 107 M - -
Net income 2022 13 861 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,79x
Yield 2022 3,78%
Capitalization 109 B 109 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,51x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 221 768
Free-Float 63,8%
