  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Citigroup Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    C   US1729674242

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:04:03 2023-04-24 pm EDT
48.95 USD   -0.17%
02:58pClimate activists spray protests on U.S. bank offices on eve of annual meetings
RE
02:01pCiti Ranked Number One U.S. Affordable Housing Lender for 2022
BU
10:01aCiti Releases Annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report for 2022
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Citi Ranked Number One U.S. Affordable Housing Lender for 2022

04/24/2023 | 02:01pm EDT
Citi Recognized as the Top U.S. Affordable Housing Lender for 13th Straight Year

Citi was recognized as the number one affordable housing lender in the United States for 2022 according to Affordable Housing Finance magazine's annual ranking, marking the 13th consecutive year that Citi has earned the distinction.

Citi Community Capital provided approximately $6 billion to finance multifamily affordable housing rental projects in 2022 throughout the U.S., and over $7.4 billion to finance multifamily affordable housing, education, and other community development projects in 2022.

"We are proud to once again be recognized as the leading affordable housing financier in the United States," said Jane Fraser, Chief Executive Officer of Citi. “Too many Americans are currently struggling to access quality and affordable housing. We recognize this need and will continue to leverage our financial resources to support communities where Americans of all income levels can thrive.”

“In a year marked by extreme interest rate volatility and inflationary pressures, our seasoned team of bankers stayed the course and worked closely with our clients to deliver the financing they needed to help bring their projects to fruition,” said Jeremy Johnson, Head of Citi Community Capital.

“We would like to congratulate Citi Community Capital on leading our top 25 lender rankings once again for 2022. In 2022, Affordable Housing Finance’s Top 25 affordable housing lenders provided more than $64.6 billion in construction and permanent loans to developments that serve households up to 80% of the area median income. Citi lent nearly $6 billion to affordable housing properties last year, up from $5.6 billion in 2021, making it the biggest affordable housing lender of 2022. We applaud all of the lenders in the survey who contributed to a year over year increase of $1.5 billion in debt financing despite extremely challenging market conditions which included higher interest rates and rising development costs,” said Rob Britt, SVP Affordable Housing Finance/Zonda Media.

Reaching over 27,000 subscribers in print and online, Affordable Housing Finance is the only national publication serving owners, developers, managers and investors involved in the production and preservation of affordable housing. The full results of the survey can be found here: Top 25 Lenders of 2022

Citi Community Capital helps affordable housing developers acquire, construct, rehabilitate, and refinance multifamily affordable housing across the country. Read more about our commitment to the communities we serve here: https://www.citicommunitycapital.com

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in nearly 160 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on CITIGROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 79 513 M - -
Net income 2023 12 115 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,01x
Yield 2023 4,23%
Capitalization 95 452 M 95 452 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,20x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 240
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 49,03 $
Average target price 56,74 $
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jane Nind Fraser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. L. Mason Chief Financial Officer-Institutional Clients
John C. Dugan Chairman
Mike Whitaker Head-Operations & Technology
Anand Selvakesari Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.8.40%95 452
MORGAN STANLEY7.17%152 170
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-0.50%119 964
CHARLES SCHWAB-35.38%97 847
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED4.52%42 356
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.14.49%24 562
