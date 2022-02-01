Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/01 08:15:42 am
64.94 USD   -0.28%
Citi Retail Services and ExxonMobil™ Sign Multi-Year Renewal for Private Label Consumer Credit Card

02/01/2022 | 08:04am EST
Agreement Adds Fuel to 15-Year Partnership with Launch of the New Exxon Mobil Smart Card+™

Citi Retail Services, one of North America's largest and most experienced retail credit solution providers, and ExxonMobil announced today an extension of their wide-reaching credit card relationship.

For the last 15 years, the two brands have been deeply committed to providing best-in-class offerings which drive significant value to consumer credit card customers. This shared ‘customer first’ commitment is exemplified by today’s launch of the Exxon Mobil Smart Card+. Offered as an upgrade to existing ExxonMobil™ Smart Card cardmembers and available for new applicants, the Exxon Mobil Smart Card+ provides instant savings at the pump with up to 12 cents per gallon* on Synergy Supreme+™ premium fuel and 10 cents per gallon* on other Synergy™ fuel grades at over 12,000 Exxon™ and Mobil™ stations in the U.S. Cardmembers are also eligible to receive 5% back* as a statement credit on in-store purchases and car washes at Exxon and Mobil locations for the first $1,200 spent on non-fuel purchases per year.

“We are excited to launch an enhanced Exxon Mobil consumer credit card alongside Citi Retail Services,” said Yan Cote, ExxonMobil Marketing Consumer Offer Manager. “We continuously evaluate our branded programs and saw an opportunity to bring consumers more savings on everyday purchases at Exxon and Mobil stations. Citi Retail Services has been a valued partner who shares a vision of innovation and providing significant benefits to cardmembers.”

“We are delighted to announce another multi-year extension of our partnership with ExxonMobil,” said Leslie McNamara, Business Head, Partner Management, Citi Retail Services. “Starting with the new credit card launching today, we will continue to work closely with ExxonMobil to provide value and drive increased loyalty among new and existing customers.”

To learn more about the new Exxon Mobil Smart Card+, please visit: exxon.com/smartcardplus.

Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi.

ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy companies, uses technology and innovation to help meet the world’s growing energy needs. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading inventory of resources, is one of the largest refiners and marketers of petroleum products, and its chemical company is one of the largest in the world. To learn more, visit exxonmobil.com and the Energy Factor.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

*Card terms:

*Account must be open and in good standing to qualify. You will receive ongoing fuel savings of 12 cents per gallon on Synergy Supreme+™ premium fuel and 10 cents per gallon on other Synergy™ fuel grades, which will be received as a reduced fuel price at the point of sale. In the event discounts at the point of sale are unavailable for any reason, you will receive the earned discounts as a statement credit. You can earn 5% back in statement credit rebates on your first $1,200 in Exxon and Mobil non-fuel purchases made each year with your card at Exxon and Mobil locations. Qualifying in-store purchases exclude lottery tickets, money orders and gift cards. Exxon Mobil Rewards+™ points will not be earned on purchases made with the Exxon Mobil Smart Card+™ credit card. Terms & Conditions of the Exxon Mobil Smart Card+ Program apply.


© Business Wire 2022
