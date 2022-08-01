Citi and Insigneo Complete Sale of Citi's International Personal Bank Business in Puerto Rico and Uruguay

Citi and Insigneo closed today the transaction under which the Miami-based independent broker-dealer and Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) acquired Puerto Rico-based broker-dealer Citi International Financial Services, LLC (CIFS) and Citi Asesores de Inversion Uruguay S.A. (Citi Asesores), an investment advisory firm in the country’s free-trade zone. The transaction has received regulatory approval.

Citi maintains all existing bank deposit relationships with wealth clients moving to Insigneo, which offers a broad spectrum of investment products and wealth management capabilities. Citi will continue to serve institutional clients through its Puerto Rico and Uruguay branches, as it has done so for the past 104 and 107 years; respectively. The U.S. Consumer Wealth team and the bank remain deeply committed to Latin America, where Citi has operated for more than a century and built an unmatched network across 20 countries. Citi’s U.S. Consumer Wealth business will continue to serve clients using the Citigroup Global Markets Inc. broker dealer.

“The closing of the deal allows Citi to simplify its U.S. Consumer Wealth Management business model, focused on providing leading wealth management solutions through Citi Global Markets Inc. broker-dealer and investment advisor, while strengthening our banking relationships with our existing clients in Uruguay, Puerto Rico, and throughout Latin America. In addition, it provides us an opportunity to expand banking services over time with Insigneo’s growing client base,” said Scott Schroeder, head of U.S. International Personal Bank at Citi.

With the acquisition of CIFS and Citi Asesores, Insigneo will now exceed $17B in client assets and serve over 400 investment professionals. The acquired entities will continue to operate independently under the Insigneo brand.

Raul Henriquez, Insigneo’s Chairman and CEO, said “This acquisition is truly transformational for Insigneo as it adds significant scale to our business and expands the reach of our platform, while enhancing our product offering by providing access to Citi’s banking solutions.”

The transaction is the latest in a series of ongoing strategic moves and acquisitions as Insigneo continues to execute on its business model, which received a boost with the recent $100M financing commitment by global investment firms Bain Capital Credit and J.C. Flowers & Co.

“We’re prepared for a seamless transition of the businesses we are acquiring, and we welcome all incoming employees, investment professionals and their clients, to Insigneo’s growing independent platform,” added Henriquez.

About Insigneo Financial Group

Insigneo is a leading international wealth management firm providing services and technologies that empower investment professionals to successfully serve their clients worldwide. Insigneo leverages its customized solutions, client-first service, and custodial relationship with BNY Mellon’s Pershing to provide a fully integrated, best-in-class independent wealth management platform. With over $17B in assets, Insigneo supports more than 400 investment professionals serving over 30,000 clients globally. For more information, visit www.insigneo.com

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi

Editor’s Notes: Images are attached, and interviews are available upon request

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005812/en/