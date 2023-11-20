Citi: another step forward in reorganization

Citi announced on Monday that it had informed its employees of the latest series of organizational measures it intends to take in order to simplify its operating model, initiatives which will result in "difficult" and "far-reaching" decisions, warns the American banking group in a press release.



According to various press sources, the New York-based institution is considering "thousands of job cuts" as part of these measures.



These changes to its activities and business lines are, however, steps to be taken in order to align its structure with its strategy and ensure excellent service to its customers, stresses the financial group.



In September, Citi unveiled a reorganization of its activities into five divisions (services, markets, investment banking, wealth management, personal finance in the United States).



