Jan 12 - Citigroup on Friday reported a $1.8 billion loss for the fourth quarter as it recorded charges to refill a government deposit insurance fund and carry out a sweeping internal reorganization.

The loss was also fueled by the bank stockpiling money to cover currency risks in Argentina and Russia.

The third-largest U.S. lender by assets posted a loss of $1.16 per share for the three months ended Dec. 31. The results were eroded by $3.8 billion in combined charges and reserves that Citigroup disclosed in a filing on Wednesday.

Revenue slid to $17.4 billion in the quarter from a year earlier.

It was the first time Citigroup broke out earnings for its five businesses -- services, markets, banking, U.S. personal banking and wealth, which were previously housed under broader divisions.

The new structure is part of CEO Jane Fraser's efforts to cut bureaucracy, increase profits and boost a stock that has lagged peers.

Citi's 2023 revenue rose to $78.5 billion from a year earlier. Still, its net income fell to $9.2 billion, compared with a year earlier.

Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason said last month that Citi expects to complete its overhaul in the first quarter of 2024. The lender aims to reduce annual expenses to a range of $51 billion to $53 billion.

In November, Citi announced fresh leadership changes after saying it will reduce management layers to eight from 13.

Under the new structure, the leaders of Citi's five major businesses will report directly to the CEO. It will also cut regional leadership role outside North America.

The lender's stock climbed 13.7% in 2023, compared with a/an xx% rise in the S&P 500 Banks Index, which tracks major bank stocks. Still, Citi's shares underperformed the benchmark S&P 500, which gained about 24.2%.

Rivals JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America on Friday reported lower quarterly profits, while Wells Fargo outperformed helped by cost cuts. (Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru and Tatiana Bautzer in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)