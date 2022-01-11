Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Citigroup Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    C   US1729674242

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Citi to Exit Some Operations in Mexico in Consumer Banking Pullback

01/11/2022 | 04:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kimberly Chin

Citigroup Inc. said Tuesday it plans to exit its consumer, small business and middle-market banking operations in Mexico, part of the company's push to divest some parts of its international business to focus on core areas such as private banking and wealth management.

The exit may include a sale or public market alternative, the U.S. bank said. The company didn't give specific timing for the exit.

Citi said it will continue to operate a locally licensed banking business in the region through its global institutional clients group.

Last year, the bank said it would exit its consumer franchises in 13 overseas markets.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-11-22 1640ET

All news about CITIGROUP INC.
04:40pCiti to Exit Some Operations in Mexico in Consumer Banking Pullback
DJ
04:37pCiti to exit Mexican consumer banking business in strategy revamp
RE
04:36pCitigroup to Exit Mexico Consumer, Small Business, Middle Market Banking
MT
04:12pCiti to Exit Consumer, Small Business and Middle Market Banking Operations in Mexico
BU
04:08pCITIGROUP : securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act..
PU
04:03pCITIGROUP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:07pMeta delays office reopening, mandates booster shots for returning workers
RE
12:06pFTSE 100 Closes Up 0.6% Driven by Healthcare, Retail, Oil
DJ
12:00pCorporate America revamps back-to-office plans on Omicron threat
RE
10:19aToday on Wall Street: All eyes on Powell
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CITIGROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 70 723 M - -
Net income 2021 20 868 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,49x
Yield 2021 3,10%
Capitalization 131 B 131 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,85x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 220 000
Free-Float 63,9%
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 66,03 $
Average target price 79,57 $
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jane Nind Fraser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. L. Mason Chief Financial Officer
John C. Dugan Chairman
Mike Whitaker Head-Operations & Technology
Mary Mcniff Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.9.34%131 021
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.56%494 475
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION9.98%400 447
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.23%252 513
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.36%220 693
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.2.34%196 201