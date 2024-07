July 8 (Reuters) - Citigroup said on Monday it was ceasing its operations in Haiti due to diminished international activity and lower institutional client demand in the country.

The bank has maintained a presence in Haiti for more than five decades.

Citi will voluntarily surrender its banking license, it said, adding that the move will not have a material economic impact. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)