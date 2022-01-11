Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Citigroup Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    C   US1729674242

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Citi to exit Mexican consumer banking business in strategy revamp

01/11/2022 | 04:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Citibank sign is seen outside of a bank outlet in New York

NEW YORK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc said on Tuesday that it will exit its Citibanamex consumer banking business in Mexico, ending a two-decade-long retail effort that was the last of its consumer banking ventures outside the United States.

Citi said it intends to focus its consumer banking business on global wealth as well as payments and lending and a targeted retail presence in the U.S.

The exit does not include Citigroup's institutional business in the country.

Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser said in a statement that the move is in keeping with the "strategy refresh" that she has been putting the bank through and that also includes exits from consumer businesses in Asia where she found that the bank did not have enough size and market share to compete.

Before becoming CEO, Fraser was responsible for the Mexico business and for Citigroup's global consumer bank. In that role she worked to build on investments the bank made to refurbish the Mexico consumer business which had been known as Banamex.

Institutional investors frustrated with Citigroup's relatively poor investment returns have long called for the bank to give up Citibanamex.

The bank did not estimate the cost of exiting the business or what it might receive in a sale. The business currently uses about $4 billion of tangible common equity.

Citigroup has said it expects to free up about $7 billion of tangible common equity from its Asia exits.

(Reporting by David Henry; Editing by Leslie Adler and Howard Goller)


© Reuters 2022
All news about CITIGROUP INC.
04:40pCiti to Exit Some Operations in Mexico in Consumer Banking Pullback
DJ
04:37pCiti to exit Mexican consumer banking business in strategy revamp
RE
04:36pCitigroup to Exit Mexico Consumer, Small Business, Middle Market Banking
MT
04:12pCiti to Exit Consumer, Small Business and Middle Market Banking Operations in Mexico
BU
04:08pCITIGROUP : securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act..
PU
04:03pCITIGROUP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:07pMeta delays office reopening, mandates booster shots for returning workers
RE
12:06pFTSE 100 Closes Up 0.6% Driven by Healthcare, Retail, Oil
DJ
12:00pCorporate America revamps back-to-office plans on Omicron threat
RE
10:19aToday on Wall Street: All eyes on Powell
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CITIGROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 70 723 M - -
Net income 2021 20 868 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,49x
Yield 2021 3,10%
Capitalization 131 B 131 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,85x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 220 000
Free-Float 63,9%
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 66,03 $
Average target price 79,57 $
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jane Nind Fraser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. L. Mason Chief Financial Officer
John C. Dugan Chairman
Mike Whitaker Head-Operations & Technology
Mary Mcniff Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.9.34%131 021
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.56%494 475
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION9.98%400 447
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.23%252 513
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.36%220 693
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.2.34%196 201