Citi to exit Mexican consumer banking business in strategy revamp

NEW YORK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc said on
Tuesday that it will exit its Citibanamex consumer banking
business in Mexico, ending a two-decade-long retail effort that
was the last of its consumer banking ventures outside the United
States.
Citi said it intends to focus its consumer banking business
on global wealth as well as payments and lending and a targeted
retail presence in the U.S.
The exit does not include Citigroup's institutional business
in the country.
Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser said in a statement that
the move is in keeping with the "strategy refresh" that she has
been putting the bank through and that also includes exits from
consumer businesses in Asia where she found that the bank did
not have enough size and market share to compete.
Before becoming CEO, Fraser was responsible for the Mexico
business and for Citigroup's global consumer bank. In that role
she worked to build on investments the bank made to refurbish
the Mexico consumer business which had been known as Banamex.
Institutional investors frustrated with Citigroup's
relatively poor investment returns have long called for the bank
to give up Citibanamex.
The bank did not estimate the cost of exiting the business
or what it might receive in a sale. The business currently uses
about $4 billion of tangible common equity.
Citigroup has said it expects to free up about $7 billion of
tangible common equity from its Asia exits.
