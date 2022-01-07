Log in
Citigroup Announces $2.0 Billion Redemption of 3.142% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Notes due 2023

01/07/2022 | 04:17pm EST
Citigroup Inc. is announcing the redemption, in whole, constituting $2,000,000,000 of its 3.142% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Notes due 2023 (the “notes”) (ISIN: US172967LV16).

The redemption date for the notes is January 24, 2022 (the “redemption date”). The cash redemption price payable for the notes on the redemption date will equal par plus accrued and unpaid interest.

The redemption announced today is consistent with Citigroup's liability management strategy and reflects its ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of its funding and capital structure. Citigroup will continue to consider opportunities to redeem or repurchase securities, based on several factors, including without limitation, the economic value, regulatory changes, potential impact on Citigroup's net interest margin and borrowing costs, the overall remaining tenor of Citigroup's debt portfolio, capital impact, as well as overall market conditions.

Beginning on the redemption date, the notes will no longer be outstanding and interest will no longer accrue on such securities.

Citibank, N.A. is the paying agent for the notes. For further information on the notes, please see the related final terms at the following web address: https://www.citigroup.com/citi/fixedincome/data/526669ACL.PDF

Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 70 805 M - -
Net income 2021 21 033 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,34x
Yield 2021 3,15%
Capitalization 129 B 129 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,82x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 220 000
Free-Float 63,9%
