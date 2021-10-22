Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Citigroup Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    C   US1729674242

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Citigroup : Announces $2.55 Billion Redemption of 2.900% Notes due 2021 and $750 Million Redemption of Floating Rate Notes due 2021

10/22/2021 | 04:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Citigroup Inc. is announcing the redemption, in whole, constituting $2,550,000,000 of its 2.900% Notes due 2021 (the “FXD notes”) (ISIN: US172967LC35), and the redemption, in whole, constituting $750,000,000 in aggregate principal amount, of its Floating Rate Notes due 2021 (the “FRN notes” and together with the FXD notes, the “notes”) (ISIN: US172967LB51).

The redemption date for the notes is November 8, 2021 (the “redemption date”). The cash redemption price payable for the notes on the redemption date will equal par plus accrued and unpaid interest.

The redemptions announced today are consistent with Citigroup's liability management strategy, and reflects its ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of its funding and capital structure. Citigroup will continue to consider opportunities to redeem or repurchase securities, based on several factors, including without limitation, the economic value, regulatory changes, potential impacton Citigroup's net interest margin and borrowing costs, the overall remaining tenor of Citigroup's debt portfolio, capital impact, as well as overall market conditions.

Beginning on the redemption date, the notes will no longer be outstanding and interest will no longer accrue on such securities.

Citibank, N.A. is the paying agent for the FXD notes. For further information on the FXD notes, please see the related prospectus supplement at the following web address: https://www.citigroup.com/citi/fixedincome/data/BannerlessFXD.PDF

Citibank, N.A. is the paying agent on the FRN notes. For further information on the FRN notes, please see the related prospectus supplement at the following web address: https://www.citigroup.com/citi/fixedincome/data/BannerlessFRN.PDF

Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CITIGROUP INC.
04:17pCITIGROUP : Announces $2.55 Billion Redemption of 2.900% Notes due 2021 and $750 Million R..
BU
01:54pCITIGROUP : Citi Will Conduct a Racial Equity Audit
PU
10:41aFTSE 100 Closed Up as It Shrugs off the Week's Negative Sentiment
DJ
08:13aIndian beauty startup Nykaa aims IPO at valuation of above $7 bln
RE
07:53aTUI AG : Cancellation of trading of Subscription Rights settled in the form of Depositary ..
DJ
03:31aSterling Pares Losses After UK PMI Data
DJ
12:20aPEPSICO : Prices $4.83 Billion Cash Tender Offer For Senior Notes
MT
10/21CITIGROUP : Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 Per Common Share, Payable Nov. 24 to sto..
MT
10/21CITIGROUP : Declares Common Stock Dividend; Citigroup Declares Preferred Dividends
BU
10/21Citigroup Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on November 24, 2021
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CITIGROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 71 064 M - -
Net income 2021 21 573 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,70x
Yield 2021 2,90%
Capitalization 140 B 140 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,97x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 220
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 70,51 $
Average target price 84,82 $
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jane Nind Fraser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. L. Mason Chief Financial Officer
John C. Dugan Chairman
Mike Whitaker Head-Operations & Technology
Mary Mcniff Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.14.35%139 913
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.34.45%500 923
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION54.50%385 937
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.52%248 681
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.23.53%212 055
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY66.77%201 165