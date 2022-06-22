Citigroup Appoints Two New Asia Region Heads

By Yongchang Chin

Citigroup Inc. has appointed new heads for two Asian regions, the bank said Thursday.

Citi named Tim Monger as head of the North and East Asia cluster and Amol Gupte as head of South Asia and Asean.

Both appointments are effective immediately, it said.

Mr. Monger will continue to be based in Hong Kong while Mr. Gupte will remain based in Singapore.

Mr. Monger will also keep his role as CFO for Asia Pacific until a successor is named, the U.S. bank said.

