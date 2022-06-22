Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Citigroup Inc.
  News
  Summary
    C   US1729674242

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-06-22 pm EDT
47.20 USD   -1.58%
06/22Citigroup Appoints Two New Asia Region Heads
DJ
06/22Nike Shares Fall After Seaport Global Downgrade
MT
06/22SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Slip Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Citigroup Appoints Two New Asia Region Heads

06/22/2022 | 10:51pm EDT
By Yongchang Chin


Citigroup Inc. has appointed new heads for two Asian regions, the bank said Thursday.

Citi named Tim Monger as head of the North and East Asia cluster and Amol Gupte as head of South Asia and Asean.

Both appointments are effective immediately, it said.

Mr. Monger will continue to be based in Hong Kong while Mr. Gupte will remain based in Singapore.

Mr. Monger will also keep his role as CFO for Asia Pacific until a successor is named, the U.S. bank said.


Write to Yongchang Chin at yongchang.chin@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-23-22 0051ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. -1.58% 47.2 Delayed Quote.-20.58%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -1.17% 5314.98 Real-time Quote.-15.41%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 73 013 M - -
Net income 2022 13 351 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,94x
Yield 2022 4,38%
Capitalization 91 659 M 91 659 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,26x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 228 000
Free-Float 61,9%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Jane Nind Fraser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. L. Mason Chief Financial Officer-Institutional Clients
John C. Dugan Chairman
Mike Whitaker Head-Operations & Technology
Mary Mcniff Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.-20.58%91 659
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.85%340 199
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-26.73%264 669
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.55%242 715
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.63%181 689
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-19.30%153 353