2024 has offered many opportunities to step up for our communities in the moments they need it most. Whether responding to the urgent needs of those displaced by conflict and natural disasters or helping the next generation of leaders develop the skills they'll need to thrive, one fact remains constant: Citi volunteers are ready to answer the call to service and make a positive impact in the lives of those in need.

During our 19th annual Global Community Day campaign last month, we answered that call with enthusiasm and passion. Colleagues along with family and friends came together across 80+ countries and territories to deliver on our shared mission of enabling growth and economic progress in the communities we serve. From actions large (600,000+ meals packed in our home market of the U.S.) to small (1:1 mentoring sessions), it's a privilege to see the thoughtful ways in which Citi volunteers dedicate their time and talent to give back.

I encourage you to watch the video below that illustrates how we came together across Citi in this year's campaign. Through service, we continue to build lasting connections - with our communities and with each other.

Thank you to all who participated. Here's to keeping the spirit of GCD alive year-round!