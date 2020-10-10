Citigroup (C) Long-Term Investor Alert: Johnson Fistel, LLP Investigates Citigroup

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) against certain of its officers and directors.

On October 7, 2020, U.S. banking regulators announced enforcement actions against Citigroup, citing "deficiencies in its risk management, internal controls, and data governance and consented to the assessment of a civil money penalty," slapping the bank with a $400 million fine. The Federal Reserve Board noted that the action comes after Citigroup failed to effectively address concerns related to risk management and controls that it previously identified in 2013 and 2015.

If you are a long-term shareholder of Citigroup, you may have standing to hold Citigroup harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. [click here to join this action] There is no cost or obligation to you.

