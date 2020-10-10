Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Citigroup Inc.    C

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Citigroup (C) Long-Term Investor Alert: Johnson Fistel, LLP Investigates Citigroup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/10/2020 | 11:12am EDT

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) against certain of its officers and directors. 

On October 7, 2020, U.S. banking regulators announced enforcement actions against Citigroup, citing "deficiencies in its risk management, internal controls, and data governance and consented to the assessment of a civil money penalty," slapping the bank with a $400 million fine. The Federal Reserve Board noted that the action comes after Citigroup failed to effectively address concerns related to risk management and controls that it previously identified in 2013 and 2015.

 If you are a long-term shareholder of Citigroup, you may have standing to hold Citigroup harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.  [click here to join this action] There is no cost or obligation to you.

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Lead Analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP, is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[click here to join this action].

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/citigroup-c-long-term-investor-alert-johnson-fistel-llp-investigates-citigroup-301149768.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CITIGROUP INC.
11:12aCITIGROUP (C) LONG-TERM INVESTOR ALE : Johnson Fistel, LLP Investigates Citigrou..
PR
10/09DANIEL OCH : Billionaire U.S. investor Dan Och seeks $750 million for SPAC
RE
10/09WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : U.S. earnings improvement expected, but still a weak qu..
RE
10/09U.S. should try to delay IPO of China's Ant Group, Senator Rubio says
RE
10/09Apollo-backed SPAC aims to raise $400 mln in U.S. IPO
RE
10/09Billionaire U.S. investor Dan Och seeks $750 million for SPAC
RE
10/09CITIGROUP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/09CITI : Appointed Depositary Bank for Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd.'s Spons..
BU
10/09S&P 500 set for second straight weekly gain on stimulus hopes
RE
10/09Global shares advance on stimulus, Biden victory hopes
RE
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group