March 5 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc:

* CITIGROUP CEO JANE FRASER SAYS BANAMEX IPO PREPARATIONS WELL ON TRACK FOR NEXT YEAR - RBC CAPITAL MARKETS CONF.

* CITI CEO JANE FRASER SAYS REORGANIZATION TO BE DONE BY THE END OF MARCH

* CITI CEO SAYS REORGANIZATION IS SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS

* CITI CEO EXPECTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS TO BE SLIGHTLY BETTER THAN EXPECTED

* CITI CEO EXPECTS INVESTMENT BANKING REVENUE TO GROW BY A LOW-TEENS PERCENTAGE IN 1Q

* CITI CEO SAYS EXPECTS MARKETS REVENUE TO DECLINE 8%-12% IN 1Q YEAR ON YEAR AFTER STRONG 1Q23