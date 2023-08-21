--Citigroup's CEO is working on a plan that would split up the bank's Institutional Clients Group into three segments-- investment and corporate banking, global markets and transaction services, FT reports, citing unnamed sources.

--Jane Fraser's plan, if implemented, would give her more day-to-day control at Citi, according to FT. The current division chiefs would all report directly to Fraser, according to the report.

Full story: https://on.ft.com/45CTAMG

