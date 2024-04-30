NEW YORK (Reuters) - Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser said U.S. consumers are becoming more cautious with their spending, making smaller purchases.

"Consumers remain healthy and resilient," Fraser told shareholders at the bank's annual meeting on Tuesday. "But we are seeing them more cautious in the U.S. and more discerning in their spending patterns."

Customers with lower credit scores are shifting their spending from credit to debit cards, she added.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, editing by Lananh Nguyen)

By Tatiana Bautzer