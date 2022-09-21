Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Citigroup Inc.
  News
  Summary
    C   US1729674242

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:58 2022-09-21 am EDT
47.27 USD   +0.03%
Citigroup CEO says higher rates to moderate growth in U.S., world

09/21/2022 | 11:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: 2022 Milken Institute Global Conference

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser told Congress on Wednesday higher rates to tame inflation are likely to moderate economic growth in the United States and in the rest of the world. "We are very concerned about the high prices that consumers are facing in America and indeed, around the world," she said in response to a question during the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee hearing.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder and Lananh Nguyen)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 75 128 M - -
Net income 2022 14 411 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,58x
Yield 2022 4,33%
Capitalization 91 510 M 91 510 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,22x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 231 000
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 47,25 $
Average target price 59,61 $
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jane Nind Fraser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. L. Mason Chief Financial Officer-Institutional Clients
John C. Dugan Chairman
Mike Whitaker Head-Operations & Technology
Mary Mcniff Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.-21.76%91 510
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.85%340 695
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.20%274 564
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-11.82%210 775
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.52%164 656
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.78%151 843