Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Citigroup Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    C   US1729674242

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/06 09:10:28 am EDT
52.07 USD   +0.94%
09:02aCITIGROUP : Citi Announces Referral Arrangement with Haball
PU
07:18aBarclays Adjusts Citigroup's Price Target to $67 From $73, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
04/05CITIGROUP : 2022 Proxy Compensation FAQs
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Citigroup : Citi Announces Referral Arrangement with Haball

04/06/2022 | 09:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
For Immediate Release
Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C)
April 6, 2022
Citi Announces Referral Arrangement with Haball
highlights
Referral Arrangement to Facilitate Clients' Real-Time B2B Settlement

Karachi - Citibank N.A. Pakistan ("Citi") announced today that it has entered into a referral arrangement with Haball Pvt Ltd ("Haball") providing corporate clients a digital receivables solution which enables real-time reporting and reconciliation.

Haball, a B2B Fintech company, offers businesses and their stakeholders a platform which enables electronic invoicing and digital receivables in real-time, along with instant information that can be customized to the client's requirements and preferred format.

Through the referral with Haball, Citi's clients will be able to digitize the entire order-to-cash lifecycle on Haball's platform, enabling open-loop collections and automatic reconciliation, with the added convenience of receiving collections directly into their accounts with Citi.

CEO and Founder of Haball, Omer bin Ahsan said: 'We are excited about the referral arrangement with Citi which is yet another milestone in building a robust B2B ecosystem across Pakistan. With top blue chip market players already integrated into our platform, Citi's addition will certainly benefit businesses towards enabling context driven payments.'

'Citi is keen on engaging market leaders in the FinTech space to further enhance our clients' transactional experience,' said Iqbal Azeem, Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions at Citi Pakistan. 'Haball's unified platform allows open loop and digital B2B transactions, hence automating the entire order-to-cash lifecycle for Citi's clients and their stakeholders.'

Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) enables Citi clients' success by providing an integrated suite of innovative and tailored cash management and trade finance services to multinational corporations, financial institutions and public sector organizations across the globe. Based on the foundation of the industry's largest proprietary network with banking licenses in over 90 countries and globally integrated technology platforms, TTS continues to lead the way in offering the industry's most comprehensive range of digitally enabled treasury, trade and liquidity management solutions.

Citi
Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi.

Media Contact:
tara.sirinyan@citi.com

Disclaimer

Citigroup Inc. published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 13:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CITIGROUP INC.
09:02aCITIGROUP : Citi Announces Referral Arrangement with Haball
PU
07:18aBarclays Adjusts Citigroup's Price Target to $67 From $73, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
04/05CITIGROUP : 2022 Proxy Compensation FAQs
PU
04/05Piper Sandler Adjusts Citigroup's Price Target to $70 From $80, Reiterates Overweight R..
MT
04/05Citigroup to Roll Out Sustainable Loans Solution in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin ..
MT
04/05Citi Extends Trade Product Offerings with the Launch of Sustainable Trade and Working C..
BU
04/04SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Unable to Establish Direction on Monday
MT
04/04Citigroup Receives Proposal from Harrington Investments
CI
04/04SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Losing Ground in Monday Trading
MT
04/04Citigroup to Divest Bahrain Consumer Banking Business to Ahli United Bank
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CITIGROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 71 742 M - -
Net income 2022 13 102 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,76x
Yield 2022 4,02%
Capitalization 102 B 102 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,42x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 221 768
Free-Float 63,5%
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 51,58 $
Average target price 69,66 $
Spread / Average Target 35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jane Nind Fraser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. L. Mason Chief Financial Officer-Institutional Clients
John C. Dugan Chairman
Mike Whitaker Head-Operations & Technology
Mary Mcniff Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.-14.59%101 740
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-14.17%391 989
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-9.78%323 723
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.10.45%256 795
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.19%192 071
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-3.31%189 405