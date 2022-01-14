Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Citigroup Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    C   US1729674242

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/14 10:43:45 am
66.265 USD   -2.24%
10:32aCITIGROUP : Citi Establishes Clearing & Settlement With New Beijing Stock Exchange
PU
10:12aCITIGROUP : press release dated January 14, 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
09:38aToday on Wall Street: Back to reality
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Citigroup : Citi Establishes Clearing & Settlement With New Beijing Stock Exchange

01/14/2022 | 10:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
For Immediate Release
Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C)
January 14, 2022
Citi Establishes Clearing & Settlement With New Beijing Stock Exchange

Citi China today announced that it had successfully established the clearing and settlement route with China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp. Ltd. (CSDCC) Beijing Branch to support clearing and settlement activities for the new Beijing Stock Exchange and the National Equities Exchange and Quotation Co., Ltd (NEEQ). This makes Citi one of the first international banks to do so for the new stock exchange and become fully equipped to support QFII trading.

"Citi has always supported and encouraged the development of the Chinese capital markets. We were amongst the first international banks to acquire CSDCC clearing membership and provide custody and clearing services for QFIIs in 2003. Our new ability to support QFII clients to trade in the new Beijing Stock Exchange continues that long and proud tradition," said Aashish Mishra, APAC Head of Custody for Citi.

"Citi first came to China 1902, and our story has been one of continuous innovation and evolution in lockstep with China's capital market developments, an example of which is this past July when Citi received final approval to launch securities investment fund custody services onshore. Our ability now to support settlement and clearing activity for the launch of the Beijing Stock Exchange reiterates our support and confidence in the China market," said Christine Lam, Chief Executive Officer of Citi China.

In September last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced plans for the creation of a new bourse in Beijing, making it the third stock exchange on the Chinese mainland after the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. The new Beijing Stock Exchange is fully owned by the Beijing-based NEEQ, an existing platform dealing in over-the-counter trading of smaller companies typically before they list on a stock exchange. It is expected that many of the top-tier companies traded on NEEQ will migrate to the Beijing Stock Exchange.

The Beijing Stock Exchange will focus on innovation-oriented small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) which may have struggled to access financing compared with their larger counterparts. The new exchange will provide these SMEs with an increased pool of investor capital to support their growth ambitions.

With approximately $30 trillion1 of assets under custody and administration and the industry-leading proprietary network spanning over 60 markets, Citi Securities Services provides clients with extensive on-the ground local market expertise, innovative post-trade technologies, customized data solutions, and a wide range of custody and fund services that can be tailored to meet clients' needs.

1 As of Q3 2021. AUC/A figure separately represents gross assets for which Citi provides Global Custody and sub-custodian services via its Direct Custody and Clearing business and includes Issuer Services. Citi previously reported AUC/A numbers on a net basis, therefore discounting assets serviced by both businesses.

Citi
Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi.

Media Contact
Marine Mao | + 86 21 2896 6366| marine.mao@citi.com
Godwin Chellam | +852 2868 7682 | godwin.chellam@citi.com

Disclaimer

Citigroup Inc. published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 15:31:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CITIGROUP INC.
10:32aCITIGROUP : Citi Establishes Clearing & Settlement With New Beijing Stock Exchange
PU
10:12aCITIGROUP : press release dated January 14, 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
09:38aToday on Wall Street: Back to reality
09:26aCitigroup's Fourth-Quarter Results Best Wall Street Consensus Boosted by Revenue Increa..
MT
09:25aFinancial Stocks Decline Ahead of Friday Opener
MT
09:24aWall Street Tumbles Pre-Bell Amid Bank Earnings, Data
MT
08:53aCitigroup is resuming share buybacks this quarter after hiatus to add to capital - cfo
RE
08:30aUS Futures Lower After Bank Earnings, Data Eyed
MT
08:19aMARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : January 14, 2022
08:15aCitigroup Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Increase
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CITIGROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 70 739 M - -
Net income 2021 20 779 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,71x
Yield 2021 3,02%
Capitalization 134 B 134 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,90x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 220 000
Free-Float 63,9%
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 67,78 $
Average target price 79,88 $
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jane Nind Fraser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. L. Mason Chief Financial Officer
John C. Dugan Chairman
Mike Whitaker Head-Operations & Technology
Mary Mcniff Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.12.24%134 494
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.24%497 164
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION9.60%399 056
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.82%252 891
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.72%223 285
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.1.29%197 644