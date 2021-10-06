Log in
    C   US1729674242

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
  Report
Citigroup : Citi Leaders Named to American Banker's 2021 Most Powerful Women Lists

10/06/2021 | 11:26am EDT
Citi Leaders Named to American Banker's 2021 Most Powerful Women Lists

By Sara Wechter, Global Head of Human Resources, Citi October 06, 2021 09:00 AM

We could not be prouder to share that eight senior leaders at Citi have been recognized among this year's American Banker "Most Powerful Women" rankings. Citi has also been recognized as one of the top teams overall for this year's rankings. We applaud their inspiring leadership, ability to challenge the status quo and all the work they do to advance progress within our industry and beyond.

We celebrate this acknowledgement from one of our industry's premier publications as we continue to drive our Environmental, Social and Governance priorities forward.

Please join me in me in congratulating our amazing leaders on their success at Citi and in our industry:

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Most Powerful Women in Banking

Most Powerful Women to Watch

  • Mary McNiff, Chief Compliance Officer
  • Titi Cole, Global Operations and Fraud Prevention & Chief Client Officer, Global Consumer Banking
  • Gonca Latif-Schmitt, Managing Director and Head of Global Commercial Card Business

Most Powerful Women in Finance

  • Julie Monaco, Global Head of Public Sector, Banking, Capital Markets and Advisory
  • Ida Liu, Global Head, Citi Private Bank
  • Maria Hackley, Global Co-Head Industrials, Banking, Capital Markets and Advisory
  • Christina Mohr, Managing Director and Vice Chair, Global M&A

Standouts

  • Vanessa Colella, Head of Citi Ventures and Citi Productivity, and Chief Innovation Officer for Citigroup

TEAM AWARD

  • Jane Fraser, Chief Executive Officer
  • Bola Oyesanya, Managing Director, Private Banker
  • Brandee McHale, Head of Citi Community Investing and Development and President of Citi Foundation
  • Bridget Fawcett, Global Co-Head of the Sustainability & Corporate Transitions Investment Banking
  • Chinwe Esimai, Managing Director and Chief Anti-Bribery and Corruption Officer
  • Donna McNamara, Global Head of Trade Product Commercialization and ESG Strategy
  • Elree Winnett Seelig, Head of ESG, Markets
  • Gina Nisbeth, Director, Citi Community Capital
  • Harlin Singh, Head of Sustainable Investing for Private Bank
  • Jessica Roos, Chief Auditor
  • Jo-Anne Kelly, Managing Director and Global Head of Employment Law
  • Karen Peetz, Chief Administrative Officer
  • Mary McNiff, Chief Compliance Officer
  • Nikki Darden, Director, Global Consumer Marketing
  • Pam Habner, Head of U.S. Branded Cards and Unsecured Lending
  • Sara Wechter, Global Head of Human Resources
  • Titi Cole, Global Operations and Fraud Prevention & Chief Client Officer, Global Consumer Banking
  • Val Smith, Chief Sustainability Officer
Global
HR
Diversity

Disclaimer

Citigroup Inc. published this content on 06 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2021 15:25:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
