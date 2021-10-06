Citigroup : Citi Leaders Named to American Banker's 2021 Most Powerful Women Lists
Citi Leaders Named to American Banker's 2021 Most Powerful Women Lists
By Sara Wechter, Global Head of Human Resources, Citi October 06, 2021 09:00 AM
We could not be prouder to share that eight senior leaders at Citi have been recognized among this year's American Banker "Most Powerful Women" rankings. Citi has also been recognized as one of the top teams overall for this year's rankings. We applaud their inspiring leadership, ability to challenge the status quo and all the work they do to advance progress within our industry and beyond.
We celebrate this acknowledgement from one of our industry's premier publications as we continue to drive our
Environmental, Social and Governance priorities forward.
Please join me in me in congratulating our amazing leaders on their success at Citi and in our industry:
INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
Most Powerful Women in Banking
Most Powerful Women to Watch
Mary McNiff, Chief Compliance Officer
Titi Cole, Global Operations and Fraud Prevention & Chief Client Officer, Global Consumer Banking
Gonca Latif-Schmitt, Managing Director and Head of Global Commercial Card Business
Most Powerful Women in Finance
Julie Monaco, Global Head of Public Sector, Banking, Capital Markets and Advisory
Ida Liu, Global Head, Citi Private Bank
Maria Hackley, Global Co-Head Industrials, Banking, Capital Markets and Advisory
Christina Mohr, Managing Director and Vice Chair, Global M&A
Standouts
Vanessa Colella, Head of Citi Ventures and Citi Productivity, and Chief Innovation Officer for Citigroup
TEAM AWARD
Jane Fraser, Chief Executive Officer
Bola Oyesanya, Managing Director, Private Banker
Brandee McHale, Head of Citi Community Investing and Development and President of Citi Foundation
Bridget Fawcett, Global Co-Head of the Sustainability & Corporate Transitions Investment Banking
Chinwe Esimai, Managing Director and Chief Anti-Bribery and Corruption Officer
Donna McNamara, Global Head of Trade Product Commercialization and ESG Strategy
Elree Winnett Seelig, Head of ESG, Markets
Gina Nisbeth, Director, Citi Community Capital
Harlin Singh, Head of Sustainable Investing for Private Bank
Jessica Roos, Chief Auditor
Jo-Anne Kelly, Managing Director and Global Head of Employment Law
Karen Peetz, Chief Administrative Officer
Mary McNiff, Chief Compliance Officer
Nikki Darden, Director, Global Consumer Marketing
Pam Habner, Head of U.S. Branded Cards and Unsecured Lending
Sara Wechter, Global Head of Human Resources
Titi Cole, Global Operations and Fraud Prevention & Chief Client Officer, Global Consumer Banking
Val Smith, Chief Sustainability Officer
Global
HR
Diversity
Disclaimer
Citigroup Inc. published this content on 06 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2021 15:25:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about CITIGROUP INC.
Analyst Recommendations on CITIGROUP INC.
Sales 2021
70 605 M
-
-
Net income 2021
20 548 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
7,24x
Yield 2021
2,83%
Capitalization
147 B
147 B
-
Capi. / Sales 2021
2,08x
Capi. / Sales 2022
2,05x
Nbr of Employees
214 000
Free-Float
65,2%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
25
Last Close Price
72,53 $
Average target price
83,56 $
Spread / Average Target
15,2%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.