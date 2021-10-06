Citigroup : Citi Leaders Named to American Banker's 2021 Most Powerful Women Lists

By Sara Wechter, Global Head of Human Resources, Citi October 06, 2021 09:00 AM

We could not be prouder to share that eight senior leaders at Citi have been recognized among this year's American Banker "Most Powerful Women" rankings. Citi has also been recognized as one of the top teams overall for this year's rankings. We applaud their inspiring leadership, ability to challenge the status quo and all the work they do to advance progress within our industry and beyond.

We celebrate this acknowledgement from one of our industry's premier publications as we continue to drive our Environmental, Social and Governance priorities forward.

Please join me in me in congratulating our amazing leaders on their success at Citi and in our industry:

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Most Powerful Women in Banking

Jane Fraser, Chief Executive Officer

Most Powerful Women to Watch

Mary McNiff, Chief Compliance Officer

Titi Cole, Global Operations and Fraud Prevention & Chief Client Officer, Global Consumer Banking

Gonca Latif-Schmitt, Managing Director and Head of Global Commercial Card Business

Most Powerful Women in Finance

Julie Monaco, Global Head of Public Sector, Banking, Capital Markets and Advisory

Ida Liu, Global Head, Citi Private Bank

Maria Hackley, Global Co-Head Industrials, Banking, Capital Markets and Advisory

Christina Mohr, Managing Director and Vice Chair, Global M&A

Standouts

Vanessa Colella, Head of Citi Ventures and Citi Productivity, and Chief Innovation Officer for Citigroup

TEAM AWARD

Jane Fraser, Chief Executive Officer

Bola Oyesanya, Managing Director, Private Banker

Brandee McHale, Head of Citi Community Investing and Development and President of Citi Foundation

Bridget Fawcett, Global Co-Head of the Sustainability & Corporate Transitions Investment Banking

Chinwe Esimai, Managing Director and Chief Anti-Bribery and Corruption Officer

Donna McNamara, Global Head of Trade Product Commercialization and ESG Strategy

Elree Winnett Seelig, Head of ESG, Markets

Gina Nisbeth, Director, Citi Community Capital

Harlin Singh, Head of Sustainable Investing for Private Bank

Jessica Roos, Chief Auditor

Jo-Anne Kelly, Managing Director and Global Head of Employment Law

Karen Peetz, Chief Administrative Officer

Mary McNiff, Chief Compliance Officer

Nikki Darden, Director, Global Consumer Marketing

Pam Habner, Head of U.S. Branded Cards and Unsecured Lending

Sara Wechter, Global Head of Human Resources

Titi Cole, Global Operations and Fraud Prevention & Chief Client Officer, Global Consumer Banking

Val Smith, Chief Sustainability Officer

