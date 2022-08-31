Citigroup : Citi Named Best Corporate/Institutional Digital Bank in 16 Latin American Countries

August 31, 2022

Miami, FL - Citi has been recognized as the Best Corporate/Institutional Digital Bank in 16 Latin American countries by Global Finance magazine in the first round of the 23rd annual World's Best Digital Banks in Latin America awards. Citi received top awards in 26 out of 32 award categories in Latin America.

Citi won the Best Corporate/Institutional Digital Bank Award in Argentina, Bahamas, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay and Mexico (Citibanamex).

Additionally, Citi received a total of ten awards in the regional sub-categories that recognized digital products and services offered to clients, including its trade finance services, investment management services, information security, mobile banking app, and website.

Winning banks were selected based on the following criteria: strength of strategy for attracting and servicing digital customers, success in getting clients to use digital offerings, growth of digital customers, breadth of product offerings, evidence of tangible benefits gained from digital initiatives, and web/mobile site design and functionality.

Citi continues to invest in and strengthen clients' end-to-end digital experience across payments, liquidity, and trade finance and working capital management.

"Treasury efficiency continues to be at the center of Citi's digital agenda for clients. As data becomes more critical for treasurers and CFOs, Citi´s Treasury and Trade Solutions is committed to helping clients drive their digital adoption across Latin America and connect directly to the bank via CitiConnect® APIs that leverage machine learning; artificial intelligence; instant payments, including wallets, QR codes & Open Banking. We are also deploying our new and advanced CitiDirect platform for self-service including account opening, statements and billing," said Driss Temsamani, Head of Digital, Citi Latin America. "Citi's offering aims to assist clients in their decision making, cash forecasting, liquidity management, working capital, risk management, fraud and cybersecurity."

Citi digital onboarding platform has been expanded into 12 countries through Latin America and the bank has launched Citi Digital Account in 7 of those markets. The platforms leverage innovative digital capabilities such as electronic signatures and digital product activations, which are available across the region. Citi is one of the leading banks in Latin America to offer digital solutions to institutional clients with the goal to make it easy, convenient, and secure to manage accounts.

List of Awards

The list of awards won and referenced in this press release are the following:

Best Corporate/Institutional Digital Banks regional sub-category awards:

Best Online Investment Management Services

Best Online Cash Management Services

Best Trade Finance Services

Best Online Treasury Services

Best Information Security and Fraud Management

Best Mobile Adaptive Site

Best Mobile Banking App

Most Innovative Digital Bank

Best Open Banking APIs

Best SME Banking

Best Corporate/Institutional Digital Bank in: Argentina, Bahamas, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay and Mexico (Citibanamex).