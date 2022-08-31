Citigroup : Citi Named Best Corporate/Institutional Digital Bank in 16 Latin American Countries

Miami, FL - Citi has been recognized as the Best Corporate/Institutional Digital Bank in 16 Latin American countries by Global Finance magazine in the first round of the 23rd annual World's Best Digital Banks in Latin America awards. Citi received top awards in 26 out of 32 award categories in Latin America.
Citi won the Best Corporate/Institutional Digital Bank Award in Argentina, Bahamas, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay and Mexico (Citibanamex).
Additionally, Citi received a total of ten awards in the regional sub-categories that recognized digital products and services offered to clients, including its trade finance services, investment management services, information security, mobile banking app, and website.
Winning banks were selected based on the following criteria: strength of strategy for attracting and servicing digital customers, success in getting clients to use digital offerings, growth of digital customers, breadth of product offerings, evidence of tangible benefits gained from digital initiatives, and web/mobile site design and functionality.
Citi continues to invest in and strengthen clients' end-to-end digital experience across payments, liquidity, and trade finance and working capital management.
"Treasury efficiency continues to be at the center of Citi's digital agenda for clients. As data becomes more critical for treasurers and CFOs, Citi´s Treasury and Trade Solutions is committed to helping clients drive their digital adoption across Latin America and connect directly to the bank via CitiConnect® APIs that leverage machine learning; artificial intelligence; instant payments, including wallets, QR codes & Open Banking. We are also deploying our new and advanced CitiDirect platform for self-service including account opening, statements and billing," said Driss Temsamani, Head of Digital, Citi Latin America. "Citi's offering aims to assist clients in their decision making, cash forecasting, liquidity management, working capital, risk management, fraud and cybersecurity."
Citi digital onboarding platform has been expanded into 12 countries through Latin America and the bank has launched Citi Digital Account in 7 of those markets. The platforms leverage innovative digital capabilities such as electronic signatures and digital product activations, which are available across the region. Citi is one of the leading banks in Latin America to offer digital solutions to institutional clients with the goal to make it easy, convenient, and secure to manage accounts.
List of Awards
The list of awards won and referenced in this press release are the following:
Best Corporate/Institutional Digital Banks regional sub-category awards:
-
Best Online Investment Management Services
-
Best Online Cash Management Services
-
Best Trade Finance Services
-
Best Online Treasury Services
-
Best Information Security and Fraud Management
-
Best Mobile Adaptive Site
-
Best Mobile Banking App
-
Most Innovative Digital Bank
-
Best Open Banking APIs
-
Best SME Banking
Best Corporate/Institutional Digital Bank in: Argentina, Bahamas, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay and Mexico (Citibanamex).
About Citi's Treasury and Trade Solutions
Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) enables our clients' success by providing an integrated suite of innovative and tailored cash management and trade finance services to multinational corporations, financial institutions and public sector organizations across the globe. Based on the foundation of the industry's largest proprietary network with banking licenses in over 90 countries and globally integrated technology platforms, TTS continues to lead the way in offering the industry's most comprehensive range of digitally enabled treasury, trade and liquidity management solutions.
Citi
Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States Citi does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.
Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi.
Media Contacts:
Alexandra Ravinet +1 (305) 420-4292 alexandra.ravinet@citi.com