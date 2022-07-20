Citigroup : Citi Named Best Investment Bank in Central America & Caribbean and Best Bank for Financing in Latin America

July 20, 2022

Miami, FL - Euromoney, the prestigious global financial markets publication, recognized Citi Latin America with two regional awards in its 2022 Awards for Excellence. Citi was named Best Bank for Financing in Latin America and Best Investment Bank in Central America & Caribbean.

On Citi's success, Euromoney wrote, "It is Latin America's best bank for financing not just for bonds but also for loans and project finance, as well as a strong performance in equity finance, thanks to some landmark transactions."

"We are delighted to receive this recognition for our work for clients in the region during the past year," said Chris Gilfond, Head of Latin American Capital Markets for Citi. "Citi guided clients through a changing landscape by correctly anticipating the key themes of the year that drove debt and equity markets locally and abroad. Citi combined innovation and tailored client solutions with tactical execution through a profound transformation in markets."

In the debt capital markets space, Citi led the industry in 2021 with 12.7% market share-working with clients on the full spectrum of transactions, including benchmark issues, inaugural international bonds, acquisition financings, infrastructure financing and liability management. A growing focus on ESG priorities among its issuer and investing clients across the region, provided Citi the opportunity to be the leading underwriter of ESG debt in Latin America.

"Latin America is leading the way globally when it comes to ground-breaking green, social, sustainable, and sustainability-linked issuances. Citi is proud to be a partner to small and large issuers in both international and local markets. We are committed to enabling economic development across Latin America and being a catalyst for good," said Gilfond.

For the third year in a row, Citi won Best Investment Bank in Central America and Caribbean.

"Last year presented new opportunities for the private and public sectors in Latin America. As a financial institution, Citi used its global platform, commitment to support our clients, and our physical presence in 11 countries in Central America and Caribbean to execute transformative, complex transactions, and continue working together as a leading provider in financing in the region," said Marcelo Gorrini, Cluster Head for Citi Central America and Caribbean.

Citi has a physical presence in Latin America in 20 countries and has investment banking teams based in Bogota, Mexico City, New York and Sao Paulo, serving clients throughout the region.