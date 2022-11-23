Citigroup : Citi Statement on 2021 Resolution Plan

November 23, 2022

New York - Citi has issued the following statement regarding the joint feedback letter from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (Federal Reserve) and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) with respect to Citi's July 2021 Targeted Resolution Plan.

"We are pleased that we have addressed the shortcoming identified in the 2019 Resolution Plan and we are completely committed to addressing the shortcoming identified in our July 2021 plan. As part of the Transformation Citi has embarked upon, we are making significant investments in our data integrity and data management, as the letter notes. We will leverage that work to remediate the shortcoming identified today, as we acknowledge there is much more work to do. The result of these efforts will be more streamlined systems that improve the quality of our data as well as the speed with which it can be accessed.

"We have a rigorous, firm-wide resolution planning process across Citi's businesses, functions and regions. We continue to have confidence that we can be resolved without the use of taxpayer funds or an adverse systemic impact."