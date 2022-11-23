Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Citigroup Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    C   US1729674242

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:39 2022-11-23 am EST
48.30 USD   -2.09%
11:33aFederal Reserve, FDIC Find Shortcoming Related to Data Quality, Data Management in Citigroup's Resolution Plan
MT
10:58aSchneider Electric confirms financial resources to complete Aveva deal
AN
10:49aCitigroup : Citi Statement on 2021 Resolution Plan
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Citigroup : Citi Statement on 2021 Resolution Plan

11/23/2022 | 10:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
For Immediate Release
Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C)
November 23, 2022
Citi Statement on 2021 Resolution Plan

New York - Citi has issued the following statement regarding the joint feedback letter from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (Federal Reserve) and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) with respect to Citi's July 2021 Targeted Resolution Plan.

"We are pleased that we have addressed the shortcoming identified in the 2019 Resolution Plan and we are completely committed to addressing the shortcoming identified in our July 2021 plan. As part of the Transformation Citi has embarked upon, we are making significant investments in our data integrity and data management, as the letter notes. We will leverage that work to remediate the shortcoming identified today, as we acknowledge there is much more work to do. The result of these efforts will be more streamlined systems that improve the quality of our data as well as the speed with which it can be accessed.

"We have a rigorous, firm-wide resolution planning process across Citi's businesses, functions and regions. We continue to have confidence that we can be resolved without the use of taxpayer funds or an adverse systemic impact."

Citi
Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi.

Contacts
Media contact: Danielle Romero Apsilos 212-816-2264
Investor contact: Jennifer Landis 212-559-2718

Attachments

Disclaimer

Citigroup Inc. published this content on 23 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2022 15:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CITIGROUP INC.
11:33aFederal Reserve, FDIC Find Shortcoming Related to Data Quality, Data Management in Citi..
MT
10:58aSchneider Electric confirms financial resources to complete Aveva deal
AN
10:49aCitigroup : Citi Statement on 2021 Resolution Plan
PU
08:57aCorrection on Ticker: -- Magna Brief: Downgraded To Neutral From Bu..
MT
08:52aMagna Brief: Downgraded To Neutral From Buy, But Keeps Price Target of C$83...
MT
08:43aU.S. weekly jobless claims increase more than expected
RE
04:38aChina's Fosun seeks to sell stake in Alibaba's logistics arm Cainiao- sources
RE
04:19aMetso Outotec Launches Tender Offer to Buy $309 Million of Notes Due 2024
MT
11/22Citigroup targets more deals in Gulf region
RE
11/22FTSE 100 hits two-month high as oil stocks rebound
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CITIGROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 75 119 M - -
Net income 2022 14 114 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,89x
Yield 2022 4,14%
Capitalization 95 545 M 95 545 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,27x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 238 000
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 49,33 $
Average target price 56,11 $
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jane Nind Fraser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. L. Mason Chief Financial Officer-Institutional Clients
John C. Dugan Chairman
Mike Whitaker Head-Operations & Technology
Mary Mcniff Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.-18.31%95 545
CHARLES SCHWABB-4.88%151 691
MORGAN STANLEY-9.25%151 552
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-0.61%134 957
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-27.45%37 616
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.23.03%26 569