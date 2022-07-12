Citigroup : Citi's Diversity And Inclusion Across Asia Pacific Recognized At The 2022 Community Business Awards

July 11, 2022

Citi was recognized in the annual Community Business Awards with key wins including the Employee Network in Asia award and Responsible Business Leader in Asia award. Community Business is a leading not-for-profit organisation committed to advancing responsible and inclusive business practices in Asia.

Citi Pride Affinity in the region was named Employee Network. The award recognizes an employee network that has played a strategic and proactive role in advancing responsible and inclusive business practices in Asia.

Consistent with Citi's inclusive culture, Employee Networks serve as local branches of our Affinities and are initiated, led by and open to all employees. They offer professional development, mentoring, networking and community engagement opportunities to members and colleagues. By end of June 2022, there are 38 Networks in Asia Pacific at Citi including Citi Women's Networks, Disability: Enabling Diverse Abilities Networks, Families Matter Networks, Generations Networks and Pride Networks.

"As part of Citi Pride Affinity's objectives, increasing leadership awareness and advocacy, ally engagements and education across the organisation remain a priority in their multi-year Pride inclusion strategy," said the editorial write up announcing the win.

The responsible business leader award recognizes a senior executive based in Asia who has demonstrated personal passion and used their influence to advance responsible and inclusive business practices in their organisation and beyond.

Angel Ng, CEO for Citi Hong Kong and Macau and Citi Global Wealth Head Asia picked up the award. A strong advocate of diversity and inclusion, Angel is the Asia Pacific co-lead of the Citi Women Affinity Steering Committee.

"The quality and commitment of those nominated was astounding and each deserves recognition, so those shortlisted and especially the winners of each category can be rightly proud of themselves and the contribution they make in advancing Diversity & Inclusion and Employee Wellbeing in the workplace in Asia, said Peter Sargant, CEO at Community Business.

Citi was also named a finalist in several other categories, including