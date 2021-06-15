Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Citigroup Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    C   US1729674242

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Citigroup Currently Down 9 Consecutive Days, on Track for Longest Losing Streak Since December 2018 -- Data Talk

06/15/2021 | 11:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Citigroup Inc. (C) is currently at $74.78, down $0.38 or 0.51%

-- Would be lowest close since May 12, 2021, when it closed at $74.23

-- Currently down nine consecutive days; down 6.36% over this period

-- Longest losing streak since Dec. 24, 2018, when it fell for 14 straight trading days

-- Worst nine day stretch since the nine days ending Feb. 1, 2021, when it fell 8.26%

-- Down 4.99% month-to-date

-- Up 21.28% year-to-date

-- Down 86.74% from its all-time closing high of $564.10 on Dec. 27, 2006

-- Up 37.34% from 52 weeks ago (June 16, 2020), when it closed at $54.45

-- Down 6.36% from its 52-week closing high of $79.86 on June 2, 2021

-- Up 81.81% from its 52-week closing low of $41.13 on Oct. 28, 2020

-- Traded as low as $74.76

-- Down 0.54% at today's intraday low

All data as of 10:45:16 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-15-21 1106ET

All news about CITIGROUP INC.
11:07aCitigroup Currently Down 9 Consecutive Days, on Track for Longest Losing Stre..
DJ
10:13aCommerzbank successfully issues further additional tier 1 bond
DJ
10:10aPRESS RELEASE : Commerzbank successfully issues further additional tier 1 bond
DJ
09:13aMARKET CHATTER : EU to Prevent Big Banks Involved In Market Scandals From Taking..
MT
09:03aITT  : Citigroup Initiates ITT at Buy With $113 Price Target
MT
09:02aVIATRIS  : Citigroup Initiates Viatris at Neutral With $16 Price Target
MT
07:13aSPIRIT AIRLINES  : Citigroup Lifts Spirit Airlines to Buy From Neutral, Price Ta..
MT
06:22aANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Anglo American, Pfizer, Rolls-Royce, Nike, Oatly...
06/14CORRECTION : Market Chatter: BMZ Eyeing Frankfurt Listing by September
MT
06/14SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE  : Raises $262 Million From Oversubscribed Placement t..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 71 668 M - -
Net income 2021 18 671 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,27x
Yield 2021 2,78%
Capitalization 155 B 155 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,17x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 211 000
Free-Float 66,1%
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 85,21 $
Last Close Price 75,16 $
Spread / Highest target 57,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jane Nind Fraser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. L. Mason Chief Financial Officer
John C. Dugan Chairman
Mike Whitaker Head-Operations & Technology
Mary Mcniff Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.21.89%155 359
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.24.00%476 985
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION36.46%354 427
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.20%275 056
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.28.17%222 073
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.28%204 026