Citigroup Currently Down 9 Consecutive Days, on Track for Longest Losing Streak Since December 2018 -- Data Talk

Citigroup Inc. (C) is currently at $74.78, down $0.38 or 0.51%

-- Would be lowest close since May 12, 2021, when it closed at $74.23

-- Currently down nine consecutive days; down 6.36% over this period

-- Longest losing streak since Dec. 24, 2018, when it fell for 14 straight trading days

-- Worst nine day stretch since the nine days ending Feb. 1, 2021, when it fell 8.26%

-- Down 4.99% month-to-date

-- Up 21.28% year-to-date

-- Down 86.74% from its all-time closing high of $564.10 on Dec. 27, 2006

-- Up 37.34% from 52 weeks ago (June 16, 2020), when it closed at $54.45

-- Down 6.36% from its 52-week closing high of $79.86 on June 2, 2021

-- Up 81.81% from its 52-week closing low of $41.13 on Oct. 28, 2020

-- Traded as low as $74.76

-- Down 0.54% at today's intraday low

All data as of 10:45:16 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-15-21 1106ET