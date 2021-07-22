Citigroup : Declares Common Stock Dividend

The Board of Directors of Citigroup Inc. today declared a quarterly dividend on Citigroup’s common stock of $0.51 per share, payable on August 27, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 2, 2021.

