  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Citigroup Inc.
  News
  Summary
    C   US1729674242

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
  Report
Citigroup : Declares Common Stock Dividend

07/22/2021 | 04:18pm EDT
The Board of Directors of Citigroup Inc. today declared a quarterly dividend on Citigroup’s common stock of $0.51 per share, payable on August 27, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 2, 2021.

Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 71 033 M - -
Net income 2021 20 412 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,87x
Yield 2021 3,03%
Capitalization 140 B 140 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,98x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 214 000
Free-Float 65,6%
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 67,89 $
Average target price 83,67 $
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jane Nind Fraser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. L. Mason Chief Financial Officer
John C. Dugan Chairman
Mike Whitaker Head-Operations & Technology
Mary Mcniff Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.10.10%147 897
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.17.82%466 329
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION26.89%356 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.93%274 557
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.33%221 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.96%202 066