The Board of Directors of Citigroup Inc. today declared a quarterly dividend on Citigroup’s common stock of $0.53 per share, payable on August 25, 2023 to stockholders of record on August 7, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Citigroup Inc. also declared dividends on Citigroup’s preferred stock as follows:

– 5.950% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series A, payable July 31, 2023, to holders of record on July 21, 2023. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $24.389631667 for each receipt held.

– 5.900% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series B, payable August 15, 2023, to holders of record on August 4, 2023. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $24.40737 for each receipt held.

– 5.350% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series D, payable August 15, 2023, to holders of record on August 4, 2023. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-thousandth of a full preferred share, will be paid $22.4549255556 for each receipt held.

– 7.125% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series J, payable October 2, 2023, to holders of record on September 22, 2023. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-thousandth of a full preferred share, will be paid $0.4453125 for each receipt held.

– 6.875% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series K, payable August 15, 2023, to holders of record on August 4, 2023. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-thousandth of a full preferred share, will be paid $0.4296875 for each receipt held.

– 6.250% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series T, payable August 15, 2023, to holders of record on August 4, 2023. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $31.25 for each receipt held.

– 5.000% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series U, payable September 12, 2023, to holders of record on September 1, 2023. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $25.00 for each receipt held.

– 4.700% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series V, payable July 31, 2023, to holders of record on July 21, 2023. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $23.50 for each receipt held.

– 4.000% Fixed Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series W, payable September 11, 2023, to holders of record on September 1, 2023. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $10.00 for each receipt held.

– 3.875% Fixed Rate Reset Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series X, payable August 18, 2023, to holders of record on August 8, 2023. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $9.6875 for each receipt held.

– 4.150% Fixed Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series Y, payable August 15, 2023, to holders of record on August 4, 2023. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $10.375 for each receipt held.

– 7.375% Fixed Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series Z, payable August 15, 2023, to holders of record on August 4, 2023. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $32.3680555556 for each receipt held.

