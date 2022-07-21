Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Citigroup Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    C   US1729674242

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-07-21 pm EDT
52.59 USD   +0.27%
05:05pCitigroup Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.51 a Share, Payable Aug. 26 to Stockholders as of Aug. 1
MT
05:01pCitigroup Declares Common Stock Dividends; Citigroup Declares Preferred Dividends
BU
07:45aCiti expects revenue from India corporate business to grow 10% a year
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Citigroup Declares Common Stock Dividends; Citigroup Declares Preferred Dividends

07/21/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Board of Directors of Citigroup Inc. today declared a quarterly dividend on Citigroup’s common stock of $0.51 per share, payable on August 26, 2022 to stockholders of record on August 1, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Citigroup Inc. also declared dividends on Citigroup’s preferred stock as follows:

– 5.950% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series A, payable August 1, 2022, to holders of record on July 22, 2022. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $29.75 for each receipt held.

– 5.900% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series B, payable August 15, 2022, to holders of record on August 5, 2022. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $29.50 for each receipt held.

– 7.125% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series J, payable September 30, 2022, to holders of record on September 20, 2022. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-thousandth of a full preferred share, will be paid $0.4453125 for each receipt held.

– 6.875% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series K, payable August 15, 2022, to holders of record on August 5, 2022. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-thousandth of a full preferred share, will be paid $0.4296875 for each receipt held.

– 6.250% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series T, payable August 15, 2022, to holders of record on August 5, 2022. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $31.25 for each receipt held.

– 5.000% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series U, payable September 12, 2022, to holders of record on September 2, 2022. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $25.00 for each receipt held.

– 4.700% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series V, payable August 1, 2022, to holders of record on July 22, 2022. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $23.50 for each receipt held.

– 4.000% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series W, payable September 12, 2022, to holders of record on September 2, 2022. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $10.00 for each receipt held.

– 3.875% Fixed Rate Reset Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series X, payable August 18, to holders of record on August 8, 2022. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $9.6875 for each receipt held.

– 4.150% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series Y, payable August 15, 2022, to holders of record on August 5, 2022. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $10.375 for each receipt held.

Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CITIGROUP INC.
05:05pCitigroup Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.51 a Share, Payable Aug. 26 to Stockholders as..
MT
05:01pCitigroup Declares Common Stock Dividends; Citigroup Declares Preferred Dividends
BU
07:45aCiti expects revenue from India corporate business to grow 10% a year
RE
02:37aEXCLUSIVE : Citi, Raiffeisen, other foreign banks seek staff in Russia as they struggle to..
RE
02:36aItalian stock futures sink as government on the brink of collapse
RE
02:29aGSK : Citigroup resumes coverage with neutral rating; target pric…
RE
07/20CITIGROUP : Citi Named Best Investment Bank in Central America & Caribbean and Best Bank f..
PU
07/20Regulator to Increase Banks' Responsibility in Money Transfer Scams
MT
07/20ExlService Shares Decline After Citigroup Downgrade
MT
07/20Citi Commercial Bank launches in Canada
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CITIGROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 75 337 M - -
Net income 2022 14 406 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,29x
Yield 2022 3,90%
Capitalization 102 B 102 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,35x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 231 000
Free-Float 62,5%
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 52,45 $
Average target price 59,35 $
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jane Nind Fraser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. L. Mason Chief Financial Officer-Institutional Clients
John C. Dugan Chairman
Mike Whitaker Head-Operations & Technology
Mary Mcniff Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.-13.68%101 580
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.40%335 900
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.49%268 055
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-6.82%222 656
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.22%162 076
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.15%162 035