Citigroup Declares Common Stock Dividends; Citigroup Declares Preferred Dividends

The Board of Directors of Citigroup Inc. today declared a quarterly dividend on Citigroup’s common stock of $0.51 per share, payable on August 26, 2022 to stockholders of record on August 1, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Citigroup Inc. also declared dividends on Citigroup’s preferred stock as follows:

– 5.950% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series A, payable August 1, 2022, to holders of record on July 22, 2022. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $29.75 for each receipt held.

– 5.900% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series B, payable August 15, 2022, to holders of record on August 5, 2022. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $29.50 for each receipt held.

– 7.125% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series J, payable September 30, 2022, to holders of record on September 20, 2022. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-thousandth of a full preferred share, will be paid $0.4453125 for each receipt held.

– 6.875% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series K, payable August 15, 2022, to holders of record on August 5, 2022. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-thousandth of a full preferred share, will be paid $0.4296875 for each receipt held.

– 6.250% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series T, payable August 15, 2022, to holders of record on August 5, 2022. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $31.25 for each receipt held.

– 5.000% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series U, payable September 12, 2022, to holders of record on September 2, 2022. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $25.00 for each receipt held.

– 4.700% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series V, payable August 1, 2022, to holders of record on July 22, 2022. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $23.50 for each receipt held.

– 4.000% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series W, payable September 12, 2022, to holders of record on September 2, 2022. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $10.00 for each receipt held.

– 3.875% Fixed Rate Reset Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series X, payable August 18, to holders of record on August 8, 2022. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $9.6875 for each receipt held.

– 4.150% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series Y, payable August 15, 2022, to holders of record on August 5, 2022. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $10.375 for each receipt held.

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

