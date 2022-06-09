Citigroup : "Latin America Has A Unique Opportunity To Take Advantage Of This Green Transition" - Ernesto Torres Cantu

June 9, 2022

Citi's CEO in Latin America emphasized that, as a region, we must take advantage of this historic opportunity to become more resilient, address climate change, reduce social and economic inequality, and increase the region's global competitiveness.

Los Angeles - Citi's CEO in Latin America, Ernesto Torres Cantú, participating in the CEO Summit of the Americas organized by the US Department of State and US Chamber of Commerce, underscored several elements crucial to the region's future.

"As a region, we must take advantage of this historic opportunity to become more resilient, address climate change, reduce social and economic inequality, and increase the region's global competitiveness by investing in education, health, infrastructure and green technology," said Torres Cantú during a roundtable discussion on Climate Action.

Four factors are key to achieving this, he continued:

Implementing green taxonomies that are transparent and easy to understand with specific objectives that offer opportunities for green, socially responsible and sustainable sovereign bonds to mobilize capital and establish priorities for addressing climate change.

Adopting green technologies to boost global competitiveness and promote renewable energy and efficient electricity.

Investing in infrastructure and sustainable transportation, which are fundamental to the region's global competitiveness and long-term economic growth.

Enacting financial policies that promote gender equality and help reduce the sharp socioeconomic inequalities that characterize Latin America.

"Despite these challenges," Torres Cantú concluded, "Latin America has a unique opportunity to take advantage of this green transition if its governments can work to help catalyze private sector investment."