CITIGROUP INC.

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Citigroup Names Next Controller, Accounting Chief -- Update

09/25/2020 | 05:39pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Citigroup Inc. on Friday named Johnbull Okpara as controller and chief accounting officer.

Mr. Okpara is currently global head of financial planning and analysis and chief financial officer of the infrastructure groups at Morgan Stanley, a role he has held since 2016. Before that he was deputy controller at Capital One Financial Corp. He will assume his new role at Citi once he is released "from certain commitments to his current employer," the New York bank said in a regulatory filing without providing details.

Mr. Okpara succeeds Jeff Walsh, who stepped into the role on an interim basis in February following the departure of Raja Akram, the bank's former chief accountant. Mr. Walsh was Citi's controller and chief accounting officer from 2009 through 2017. He retired from the bank last year after serving until early 2019 as head of transformation for the independent risk management division. Mr. Walsh is returning to retirement.

Mr. Okpara will receive a base salary of $475,000 and a 2020 bonus of about $3.53 million, Citi said in the filing.

"I'm thrilled that Johnbull is joining our team at Citi," Mark Mason, Citigroup's CFO, said in an internal memo, praising Mr. Okpara's industry experience.

--Kristin Broughton contributed to this article.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION 1.85% 69.36 Delayed Quote.-33.83%
CITIGROUP INC. -0.40% 42.02 Delayed Quote.-47.19%
MORGAN STANLEY 0.92% 47.04 Delayed Quote.-8.82%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 74 018 M - -
Net income 2020 7 013 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
Yield 2020 4,88%
Capitalization 87 480 M 87 480 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,18x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 204 000
Free-Float 67,0%
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 66,23 $
Last Close Price 42,02 $
Spread / Highest target 152%
Spread / Average Target 57,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Louis Corbat Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jane Nind Fraser President, Director & CEO-Global Consumer Banking
John C. Dugan Chairman
Mike Whitaker Head-Operations & Technology
Mark A. L. Mason Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.-47.19%87 834
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.47%282 391
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-33.50%238 488
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.73%202 220
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-25.41%165 578
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-1.06%134 083
