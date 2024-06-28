From: Citigroup Inc. (as Issuer)

388 Greenwich Street,

New York 10013,

United States of America

To: Euronext Dublin

Exchange Buildings, Foster Place

Dublin 2

Ireland

28 June 2024

Notice of Amendment

CITIGROUP INC.

(incorporated in Delaware)

as Issuer under the Citi Global Medium Term Note Programme (Programme)

in respect of each Series of Notes identified by its International Securities Identification Number (ISIN)

and Series Number specified in the applicable row in the table set out in the Schedule to this Notice

(Series of Notes)

Dear Noteholders,

We refer to the final terms or pricing supplement (as applicable) prepared in respect of each Series of Notes (Issue Terms) which must be read in conjunction with the offering document under the Programme described under the column headed "Offering Document" in the same row as such Series of Notes in the table set out in the Schedule to this Notice (as supplemented up to and including the issue date of the relevant Series of Notes, the Offering Document). Terms that are used, but not defined in this Notice shall have the meanings given to them in the relevant Issue Terms or Offering Document, as applicable.

Pursuant to its authority under General Condition 10 (Modifications) under the General Conditions of the Notes, the Issuer hereby amends the Terms and Conditions of each Series of Notes by:

  1. adding the following text in the Terms and Conditions of the Notes (which text shall be inserted immediately to the right of the item "Early Redemption:" or "Early Redemption Amount:" (as applicable) in the applicable Issue Terms):

"Notwithstanding anything else, the Early Redemption Amount (for the avoidance of doubt, as determined in respect of any event or circumstance (including without limitation, on the occurrence of a Realisation Disruption Event, if applicable)) shall not be less than an amount equal to the principal amount of the Note together with interest accrued to (but excluding) the date set for early redemption."

  1. adding the following text in the Terms and Conditions of the Notes (which text shall be inserted immediately below the section entitled "PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS" and immediately above item "1." in the applicable Issue Terms):

"For the avoidance of doubt, notwithstanding anything in the terms and conditions of the Notes to the contrary, the ability of the Issuer or Calculation Agent to exercise any discretionary authority

1

under the terms and conditions of the Notes shall be limited to exercises of such discretionary authority under which each Note of the series of Notes remains an "eligible debt security" for purposes of the Federal Reserve's total loss-absorbing capacity ("TLAC") rule."

The above amendment shall take effect from (and including) the date of this Notice and is binding on all Noteholders. For the avoidance of doubt, this amendment shall take effect as described above and regardless of whether or not an amended (and restated) final terms or pricing supplement (as applicable) has been prepared in respect of the relevant Series of Notes.

This Notice shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the law of the State of New York, without regard to the principles of conflicts of law.

Yours faithfully

CITIGROUP INC.

(as Issuer)

2

SCHEDULE

SERIES OF NOTES

ISIN

Series Number

Offering Document

1.

XS2110103475

EMTN8080

Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 8 July 2021

2.

XS2110096596

EMTN8071

Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 8 July 2021

3.

XS2110088221

EMTN8056

Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 8 July 2021

4.

XS2110090987

EMTN8041

Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 8 July 2021

5.

XS2110102071

EMTN8033

Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 8 July 2021

6.

XS2110103129

EMTN8029

Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 8 July 2021

7.

XS1273441672

EMTN7796

Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 19 July 2019

8.

XS1273448685

EMTN7774

Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 19 July 2019

9.

XS1273439189

EMTN7770

Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 19 July 2019

10.

XS1273448412

EMTN7767

Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 19 July 2019

11.

XS1273446713

EMTN7743D

Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 19 July 2019

12.

XS1273446713

EMTN7743C

Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 19 July 2019

13.

XS1273446713

EMTN7743B

Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 19 July 2019

14.

XS1273446713

EMTN7743A

Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 19 July 2019

15.

XS2110107112

EMTN8188

Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 8 July 2022

16.

XS2110100703

EMTN8138

Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 8 July 2021

17.

XS2110103715

EMTN8168

Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 8 July 2021

18.

XS2110099004

EMTN8247

Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 8 July 2022

19.

XS2110113276

EMTN8151

Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 8 July 2021

20.

XS2110096240

EMTN8426

Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Listing Particulars 7 July

2023

21.

XS2110085805

EMTN8395

Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Listing Particulars 7 July

2023

22.

XS2110091100

EMTN8317

Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Listing Particulars 7 July

2023

23.

XS2110101180

EMTN8271

Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 8 July 2022

24.

XS2110114670

EMTN8192

Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 8 July 2022

25.

XS2110100026

EMTN8165

Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 8 July 2021

26.

XS2110095192

EMTN8149

Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 8 July 2021

27.

XS2110107039

EMTN8141

Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 8 July 2021

28.

XS2110097131

EMTN8131

Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 8 July 2021

29.

XS2110099772

EMTN8114

Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 8 July 2021

30.

XS2110106817

EMTN8095

Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 8 July 2021

31.

XS2110105413

EMTN8091

Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 8 July 2021

32.

XS2110113946

EMTN7996

Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 8 July 2021

33.

XS1273446713

EMTN7743

Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 19 July 2019

3

34.

XS2110112625

EMTN8010

Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 8 July 2021

35.

XS2110114910

EMTN8109

Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 8 July 2021

4

Disclaimer

Citigroup Inc. published this content on 28 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.