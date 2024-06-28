From: Citigroup Inc. (as Issuer)
388 Greenwich Street,
New York 10013,
United States of America
To: Euronext Dublin
Exchange Buildings, Foster Place
Dublin 2
Ireland
28 June 2024
Notice of Amendment
CITIGROUP INC.
(incorporated in Delaware)
as Issuer under the Citi Global Medium Term Note Programme (Programme)
in respect of each Series of Notes identified by its International Securities Identification Number (ISIN)
and Series Number specified in the applicable row in the table set out in the Schedule to this Notice
(Series of Notes)
Dear Noteholders,
We refer to the final terms or pricing supplement (as applicable) prepared in respect of each Series of Notes (Issue Terms) which must be read in conjunction with the offering document under the Programme described under the column headed "Offering Document" in the same row as such Series of Notes in the table set out in the Schedule to this Notice (as supplemented up to and including the issue date of the relevant Series of Notes, the Offering Document). Terms that are used, but not defined in this Notice shall have the meanings given to them in the relevant Issue Terms or Offering Document, as applicable.
Pursuant to its authority under General Condition 10 (Modifications) under the General Conditions of the Notes, the Issuer hereby amends the Terms and Conditions of each Series of Notes by:
- adding the following text in the Terms and Conditions of the Notes (which text shall be inserted immediately to the right of the item "Early Redemption:" or "Early Redemption Amount:" (as applicable) in the applicable Issue Terms):
"Notwithstanding anything else, the Early Redemption Amount (for the avoidance of doubt, as determined in respect of any event or circumstance (including without limitation, on the occurrence of a Realisation Disruption Event, if applicable)) shall not be less than an amount equal to the principal amount of the Note together with interest accrued to (but excluding) the date set for early redemption."
- adding the following text in the Terms and Conditions of the Notes (which text shall be inserted immediately below the section entitled "PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS" and immediately above item "1." in the applicable Issue Terms):
"For the avoidance of doubt, notwithstanding anything in the terms and conditions of the Notes to the contrary, the ability of the Issuer or Calculation Agent to exercise any discretionary authority
under the terms and conditions of the Notes shall be limited to exercises of such discretionary authority under which each Note of the series of Notes remains an "eligible debt security" for purposes of the Federal Reserve's total loss-absorbing capacity ("TLAC") rule."
The above amendment shall take effect from (and including) the date of this Notice and is binding on all Noteholders. For the avoidance of doubt, this amendment shall take effect as described above and regardless of whether or not an amended (and restated) final terms or pricing supplement (as applicable) has been prepared in respect of the relevant Series of Notes.
This Notice shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the law of the State of New York, without regard to the principles of conflicts of law.
Yours faithfully
CITIGROUP INC.
(as Issuer)
SCHEDULE
SERIES OF NOTES
ISIN
Series Number
Offering Document
1.
XS2110103475
EMTN8080
Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 8 July 2021
2.
XS2110096596
EMTN8071
Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 8 July 2021
3.
XS2110088221
EMTN8056
Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 8 July 2021
4.
XS2110090987
EMTN8041
Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 8 July 2021
5.
XS2110102071
EMTN8033
Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 8 July 2021
6.
XS2110103129
EMTN8029
Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 8 July 2021
7.
XS1273441672
EMTN7796
Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 19 July 2019
8.
XS1273448685
EMTN7774
Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 19 July 2019
9.
XS1273439189
EMTN7770
Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 19 July 2019
10.
XS1273448412
EMTN7767
Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 19 July 2019
11.
XS1273446713
EMTN7743D
Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 19 July 2019
12.
XS1273446713
EMTN7743C
Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 19 July 2019
13.
XS1273446713
EMTN7743B
Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 19 July 2019
14.
XS1273446713
EMTN7743A
Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 19 July 2019
15.
XS2110107112
EMTN8188
Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 8 July 2022
16.
XS2110100703
EMTN8138
Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 8 July 2021
17.
XS2110103715
EMTN8168
Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 8 July 2021
18.
XS2110099004
EMTN8247
Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 8 July 2022
19.
XS2110113276
EMTN8151
Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 8 July 2021
20.
XS2110096240
EMTN8426
Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Listing Particulars 7 July
2023
21.
XS2110085805
EMTN8395
Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Listing Particulars 7 July
2023
22.
XS2110091100
EMTN8317
Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Listing Particulars 7 July
2023
23.
XS2110101180
EMTN8271
Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 8 July 2022
24.
XS2110114670
EMTN8192
Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 8 July 2022
25.
XS2110100026
EMTN8165
Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 8 July 2021
26.
XS2110095192
EMTN8149
Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 8 July 2021
27.
XS2110107039
EMTN8141
Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 8 July 2021
28.
XS2110097131
EMTN8131
Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 8 July 2021
29.
XS2110099772
EMTN8114
Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 8 July 2021
30.
XS2110106817
EMTN8095
Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 8 July 2021
31.
XS2110105413
EMTN8091
Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 8 July 2021
32.
XS2110113946
EMTN7996
Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 8 July 2021
33.
XS1273446713
EMTN7743
Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 19 July 2019
34.
XS2110112625
EMTN8010
Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 8 July 2021
35.
XS2110114910
EMTN8109
Citigroup Inc. Rates Base Prospectus 8 July 2021
Disclaimer
Citigroup Inc. published this content on 28 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2024 10:58:32 UTC.