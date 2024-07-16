NOTICE

Citigroup Inc.

388 Greenwich Street

New York

New York 10013

United States

(the Issuer)

Publication of regulated information:

Form 8-K current report dated 12 July 2024.

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with the Luxembourg act dated 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities, as amended, the Issuer's Form 8-K current report dated 12 July 2024 is available on the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.luxse.com)as officially appointed mechanism for the central storage of regulated information.

New York, 16 July 2024

UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES SHALL THIS NOTICE CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL, OR ISSUE OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY OR SUBSCRIBE FOR SECURITIES IN THE GRAND DUCHY OF LUXEMBOURG.