    C   US1729674242

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-06-27 pm EDT
47.83 USD   -0.06%
05:59pCITIGROUP : Regulation FD Presentation - Form 8-K
PU
05:59pCITIGROUP : Citi Announces 2022 Stress Capital Buffer Requirement
PU
05:46pCitigroup Plans to Maintain Current Common Dividend of $0.51 per Share in Q3 Following Fed Stress Test Results
MT
All news about CITIGROUP INC.
05:59pCITIGROUP : Regulation FD Presentation - Form 8-K
PU
05:59pCITIGROUP : Citi Announces 2022 Stress Capital Buffer Requirement
PU
05:46pCitigroup Plans to Maintain Current Common Dividend of $0.51 per Share in Q3 Following ..
MT
05:29pCITIGROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:14pGSK's Haleon Selects Citigroup, UBS Group of Planned Spinoff on London Bourse
MT
11:21aCiti hires Deutsche Bank veteran Frowein to bolster EMEA team
RE
09:19aRothschild taps RBC's Alex Graham to lead Canadian advisory business
RE
07:41aRBC Cuts Price Target on Citigroup to $60 From $65, Citing Reduction in Earnings Estima..
MT
06/26China Gas Shares Fall Sharply After Fiscal Year Results
DJ
06/24Banks rally after stress test, Bank of America underperforms
RE
Analyst Recommendations on CITIGROUP INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 72 970 M - -
Net income 2022 13 282 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,07x
Yield 2022 4,32%
Capitalization 92 940 M 92 940 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,27x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 228 000
Free-Float 61,9%
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 47,86 $
Average target price 63,18 $
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jane Nind Fraser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. L. Mason Chief Financial Officer-Institutional Clients
John C. Dugan Chairman
Mike Whitaker Head-Operations & Technology
Mary Mcniff Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.-20.75%92 940
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.91%344 575
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.38%260 318
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.95%241 137
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.52%179 838
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-15.05%154 495