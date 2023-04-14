Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Citigroup Inc.
  News
  Summary
    C   US1729674242

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:28:35 2023-04-14 am EDT
48.20 USD   +1.89%
08:20aCitigroup : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:06aCitigroup Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
BU
08:05aCitigroup profit climbs on higher interest income
RE
Citigroup Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

04/14/2023 | 08:06am EDT
Please view Citi’s first quarter 2023 earnings press release on its website https://www.citigroup.com/global/investors.

Additional financial, statistical, and business-related information, as well as business and segment trends, are included in a Quarterly Financial Data Supplement. Both the earnings release and Citigroup’s First Quarter 2023 Quarterly Financial Data Supplement are available on Citigroup’s website at https://www.citigroup.com/global/investors.

Citigroup will host a conference call today at 11:00 AM (ET). To attend the live webcast please visit:https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/citigroup/webinars/017Z29.cfm. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available shortly after the event.

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in nearly 160 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on CITIGROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 77 860 M - -
Net income 2023 11 530 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,24x
Yield 2023 4,39%
Capitalization 92 068 M 92 068 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,18x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 238 104
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 47,30 $
Average target price 54,50 $
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jane Nind Fraser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. L. Mason Chief Financial Officer-Institutional Clients
John C. Dugan Chairman
Mike Whitaker Head-Operations & Technology
Anand Selvakesari Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.4.58%92 068
MORGAN STANLEY0.79%143 305
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-3.83%116 618
CHARLES SCHWAB-38.16%93 645
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED5.17%42 914
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.18.30%26 169
