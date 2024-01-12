Official CITIGROUP INC. press release

Today Citi reported fourth quarter and full-year 2023 results, which can be found on its website at https://www.citigroup.com/global/investors. A Quarterly Financial Data Supplement with additional financial, statistical, and business-related information, as well as business and segment trends is also available.

Citigroup will host a conference call today at 12:00 PM (ET) to review these results. To attend the live webcast please visit: https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/citigroup/webinars/Citi4Q23.cfm. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available shortly after the event.

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in nearly 160 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

