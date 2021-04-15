Log in
CITIGROUP INC.

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Citigroup Reports Higher Earnings -- 2nd Update

04/15/2021 | 07:27am EDT
By Orla McCaffrey

Citigroup Inc. on Thursday reported sharply higher first-quarter profit and said it is shutting down most of its consumer-banking operations in Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

The bank posted a profit of $7.9 billion, or $3.62 per share, well above the $2.60 per share forecast by analysts polled by FactSet. A year earlier, Citigroup had reported a quarterly profit of about $2.5 billion, or $1.05 a share.

Citigroup also said it would exit its consumer operations in 13 countries, mostly across Asia, to focus on wealth management and other businesses.

Jane Fraser, who took over as chief executive officer last month, said in a statement that those consumer banks were excellent businesses, but "we don't have the scale we need to compete." She said Citigroup would continue to invest in wealth management and in the businesses that work with corporate clients in Asia.

Citigroup is a giant on Wall Street but it is relatively small in U.S. consumer banking, a combination that some analysts and investors have criticized. Ms. Fraser said in January that the bank would restructure the businesses that manage money for wealthy customers, with the goal of getting to clients earlier and keeping them as they grow richer. The bank said Thursday that it will operate consumer banking in four "wealth centers" where it expects strong growth for the wealth-management business: Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates and London.

Revenue fell 7% to $19.3 billion. That was still ahead of the $18.8 billion analysts had expected.

During the same period last year, Citigroup and other big banks were scrambling to determine how many billions of dollars to set aside for loan losses they feared the coronavirus pandemic could fuel.

The New York bank released $3.85 billion in reserves, a major driver of earnings in the first quarter and a sign the bank's outlook on the economy has improved. The bank released $1.5 billion in the fourth quarter.

Citigroup and other large banks have started to discharge some of the funds earmarked last year to cover loan losses, boosting earnings a year after coronavirus concerns burned their profits.

The reserves weighed on earnings for much of last year, when financial institutions believed that elevated numbers of businesses and consumers would miss loan payments. But a resurgent U.S. economy, plus trillions of dollars in government stimulus and ramped-up Covid-19 vaccine distribution, means banks expect far fewer of those losses to materialize.

Citigroup shares have risen about 18% since the beginning of the year. The KBW Nasdaq Bank Index, which tracks shares of the largest lenders, is up 26% so far this year, compared with a 10% gain in the S&P 500.

A crazy quarter in markets has helped power the big Wall Street banks. JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. both recorded record quarterly profits on Wednesday. Citigroup enjoyed a 46% jump in investment banking revenue, largely from a surge in underwriting stock offerings, including special-purpose acquisition companies. But its revenue from advising companies on deals was down, and trading revenue was essentially flat, rising just 1%.

Expenses increased 4% to $11.1 billion, in part because of the bank's effort to revamp its risk and control systems. Investors have been watching that line closely after regulators ordered Citigroup to make significant changes in its risk systems.

Earnings in the institutional clients group, which includes investment banking and trading, rose 64% to $5.9 billion, but revenue fell 2% to $12.2 billion.

The consumer bank reported profit of $2.2 billion, compared with a loss a year earlier of $740 million. Revenue fell 14% to $7 billion.

Write to Orla McCaffrey at orla.mccaffrey@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-15-21 0927ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. 1.18% 72.91 Delayed Quote.18.25%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.16% 33730.89 Delayed Quote.10.03%
NASDAQ 100 -1.31% 13803.914313 Delayed Quote.7.10%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.99% 13857.840311 Delayed Quote.7.52%
S&P 500 -0.41% 4124.66 Delayed Quote.10.26%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 70 597 M - -
Net income 2021 15 183 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,56x
Yield 2021 2,85%
Capitalization 152 B 152 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,16x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 210 000
Free-Float 66,9%
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 83,71 $
Last Close Price 72,91 $
Spread / Highest target 60,5%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jane Nind Fraser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. L. Mason Chief Financial Officer
John C. Dugan Chairman
Mike Whitaker Head-Operations & Technology
Mary Mcniff Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.18.25%152 140
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.00%458 485
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION31.57%344 055
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.54%286 596
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.71%214 299
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.13.08%192 061
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.